Carolina Panthers acquire quarterback Sam Darnold from New York Jets

But the Panthers attempted to trade for Detroit’s Matthew Stafford, who wound up with the Los Angeles Rams, and also were interested in DeShaun Watson.

The Panthers have the eighth overall pick in the draft and it was widely suspected they could use the selection on a quarterback. But with Darnold in the fold, the Panthers are likely to target other areas of need including offensive tackle, linebacker, tight end or cornerback.

Darnold's time in New York was marked by a few flashes of brilliance, inconsistent play and unfortunate injuries, the Associated Press reported.

And with the Jets holding the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, they’re likely moving on to another young signal-caller who they hope will deliver the team back to respectability.

Darnold was considered an untouchable player on the roster in his second season, but it became clear the Jets could move on when general manager Joe Douglas backed off that stance in March. Douglas praised Darnold but acknowledged he would answer calls from teams interested in acquiring him.

The speculation only grew when Douglas, new coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur all traveled to Provo, Utah, to watch quarterback Zach Wilson’s impressive passing display at BYU’s pro day.