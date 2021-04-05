Carolina Panthers acquire quarterback Sam Darnold from New York Jets

The Carolina Panthers appear to have their quarterback.
Now, the question is which one starts: Teddy Bridgewater, signed to a three-year, $63 million deal last offseason, or newly acquired Sam Darnold.
The Panthers have acquired Darnold from the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick in 2021 and second- and fourth-round picks in 2022.
Darnold, 23, was selected third overall by the Jets in the 2018 NFL draft. He has started each of the last three seasons and has one year remaining on his contract.
He gets a much-needed change of scenery and a new opportunity in Carolina, where he'll also be reunited with wide receiver Robby Anderson.
In 38 games with the Jets — all starts — he threw for 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. Darnold is also coming off his worst statistical season with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Bridgewater, whose deal included a $15 million signing bonus, was 4-11 last season as a starter and struggled to win close games down the stretch.
Bridgewater completed 69.1 percent of his passes, throwing for 15 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. The team’s primary backups last season were P.J. Walker and Will Grier.
After the season, Panthers coach Matt Rhule said of Bridgewater: “He’s our quarterback.”
But the Panthers attempted to trade for Detroit’s Matthew Stafford, who wound up with the Los Angeles Rams, and also were interested in DeShaun Watson.
The Panthers have the eighth overall pick in the draft and it was widely suspected they could use the selection on a quarterback. But with Darnold in the fold, the Panthers are likely to target other areas of need including offensive tackle, linebacker, tight end or cornerback.
Darnold's time in New York was marked by a few flashes of brilliance, inconsistent play and unfortunate injuries, the Associated Press reported.
And with the Jets holding the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, they’re likely moving on to another young signal-caller who they hope will deliver the team back to respectability.
Darnold was considered an untouchable player on the roster in his second season, but it became clear the Jets could move on when general manager Joe Douglas backed off that stance in March. Douglas praised Darnold but acknowledged he would answer calls from teams interested in acquiring him.
The speculation only grew when Douglas, new coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur all traveled to Provo, Utah, to watch quarterback Zach Wilson’s impressive passing display at BYU’s pro day.
With the second pick, the Jets are widely expected to take either Wilson or Ohio State’s Justin Fields.
Then-GM Mike Maccagnan traded up to select Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick in 2018 out of Southern Cal. Darnold’s California cool personality played well in New York and he seemed unfazed by the lofty expectations and the Big Apple spotlight.
But a foot injury as a rookie, a bout with mononucleosis in his second year and a shoulder injury last season sidelined him for stints. And when he did play, Darnold’s mistakes overshadowed the positives. That led to serious doubts as to whether he could ever truly lift the franchise. Former coach Adam Gase also acknowledged he didn’t help Darnold enough to thrive in their two seasons together, and the Jets lacked playmaking talent to help him take the next step in his development.
Another likely determining factor was his contract. Darnold was entering the fourth year of his rookie deal and was scheduled to count $9.8 million against the Jets’ salary cap. New York would have had until May 3 to decide whether to exercise Darnold’s fifth-year option — which would have cost the Jets between $15 million and $20 million, fully guaranteed.
Information from the Associated Press is included.