Carolina Thunderbirds advance to next round of FPHL playoffs with OT win on Tuesday night

Dawson Baker scored five minutes into overtime on Tuesday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex to lift the Carolina Thunderbirds to a 4-3 win over Port Huron.

The fifth-seeded Thunderbirds moved to the next round of the Federal Prospects Hockey League playoffs with the win, as they took the best-of-3 series 2-0.

The Thunderbirds had to rally in the final two minutes of regulation, when Gus Ford scored to tie the game at 3-3. Earlier, with 10 minutes left in the game, Carolina's Everett Thompson scored to cut Port Huron’s lead to 3-2.

Also scoring a goal for the Thunderbirds was John Buttitta, who gave them a 1-0 lead 23 seconds into the game.

In Monday’s first playoff game, which was played in Port Huron, Mich., the Thunderbirds won 4-3 in front of 455 fans.

In Monday’s win, four different Thunderbirds – Baker, Nathan Campbell, Cody Oakes and Buttitta – scored goals.

The Thunderbirds led 4-1 before Sam Marit and Matt Graham scored late in the game to cut the deficit to 4-3.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

