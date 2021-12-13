Carolina Thunderbirds beat Port Huron in last two games to climb into fourth place

Carolina Thunderbirds update

Record

7-6-1, fourth place in the FPHL standings

This past weekend

The Thunderbirds had an 11-day break between games and came back refreshed as they won two out of three against Port Huron. After losing 6-1 at Port Huron last Thursday night they won 6-5 on Friday night in Port Huron before beating Port Huron again 5-3 on Saturday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. The home game for the Thunderbirds was their final one of the month before a New Year’s Eve game at the Annex against Danbury.

In Saturday night’s game with just a few seconds left a fight broke out on the ice where officials had to dole out penalties to six players. There were 96 penalty minutes called in the game. Tommy Cardinal of the Thunderbirds was ejected and Nick Williams of Port Huron was given a game misconduct for leaving the bench area to join the fights at the end of the game.

Stars

On Friday night at McMorran Arena in Michigan Gus Ford had a hat trick and added an assist to power the Thunderbirds to the 6-5 win. George Holt had two goals as well for the Thunderbirds.