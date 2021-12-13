Carolina Thunderbirds beat Port Huron in last two games to climb into fourth place

Carolina Thunderbirds update
Record
7-6-1, fourth place in the FPHL standings
This past weekend
The Thunderbirds had an 11-day break between games and came back refreshed as they won two out of three against Port Huron. After losing 6-1 at Port Huron last Thursday night they won 6-5 on Friday night in Port Huron before beating Port Huron again 5-3 on Saturday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. The home game for the Thunderbirds was their final one of the month before a New Year’s Eve game at the Annex against Danbury.
In Saturday night’s game with just a few seconds left a fight broke out on the ice where officials had to dole out penalties to six players. There were 96 penalty minutes called in the game. Tommy Cardinal of the Thunderbirds was ejected and Nick Williams of Port Huron was given a game misconduct for leaving the bench area to join the fights at the end of the game.
Stars
On Friday night at McMorran Arena in Michigan Gus Ford had a hat trick and added an assist to power the Thunderbirds to the 6-5 win. George Holt had two goals as well for the Thunderbirds.
In Saturday’s win at home it was Ford again who led the offense with two goals and an assist. Ramil Talipov also had a goal and Tommy Cardinal had a goal and an assist for the Thunderbirds. Ford has played in eighth games for the Thunderbirds and has seven goals and four assists, and is second on the team in scoring behind John Buttitta.
Stat of the weekend
The Thunderbirds are third in the Federal Prospects Hockey League in attendance averaging 2,127 in the 3,000-seat Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. Through eight games the Thunderbirds have drawn a total of 17,013 fans at the Annex. Binghamton leads the FPHL in attendance and are averaging 3,557 a game through six home games.
Looking ahead
The Thunderbirds will play the Columbus River Dragons twice this weekend with Friday’s game at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Miss., and then Saturday’s game will be at the River Dragons’ home arena at the Columbus Civic Center in Georgia.
