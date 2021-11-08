Carolina Thunderbirds drop two at home over the weekend to fall to 2-2 on the season

Carolina Thunderbirds update

Record

2-2

This past weekend

The Thunderbirds lost two home games with Watertown falling 6-4 and 5-3 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Stars

On Friday night in the 6-4 loss Daniel Martin had a hat trick and Bryan Moore had an assist. In Saturday’s loss Blake Peavey had two goals and Bryan Moore had two assists.

What they’re saying

“It’s back to work this week, and we look forward to getting on the road with the team and having a bus trip. It’s good for the team to get together and get that brotherhood that comes with travelling and playing on the road. Columbus is a good team and we know that, coming off a weekend, I thought we played well but just had a few tough bounces not go our way.” – Coach Garrett Rutledge of the Thunderbirds

Stat of the weekend

The home fans continued to make a good showing at the Annex. On Friday night there were 2,199 fans at the game and on Saturday night 2,584 were there in the 3,000-seat arena.

Looking ahead

The Thunderbirds will hit the road for the first time with two games in Columbus, Georgia against the River Dragons on Friday and Saturday. Both games are at 7:30 p.m. and can be heard on WTOB (980 AM). The River Dragons are 0-2 losing 3-2 in overtime and 3-2 in their first two games against the Port Huron Prowlers.

