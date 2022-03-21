Carolina Thunderbirds drop two of three games at home to Port Huron

Carolina Thunderbirds update
Record
26-20-4, fifth place in the FPHL standings
This past weekend
The Thunderbirds opened a three-game series at home on Thursday night against Port Huron winning 2-1 but dropped the final two games 4-3 on Friday night and 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night.
Stars
On St. Patrick’s Day it was goalie Chris Paulin who was spectacular as he made 76 saves in a 2-1 win. Gus Ford and Kyle Kazeroid each scored goals. On Jay Kenney Night on Friday the Thunderbirds fell short as they honored Kenney, a firefighter in Winston-Salem who retired before this season. Kenney was one of the most popular players and was part of their championship team in 2018-19. His No. 17 was also retired.
Notable
Gus Ford had two goals in the close loss on Friday night as he continues to lead the Thunderbirds in scoring this season with 35 goals and 37 assists in 44 games….
The Saturday night game was nearly a sellout as 2,900 filled up the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex as the Thunderbirds lost in overtime….
Viktor Grebennikov broke a 12-game streak of not scoring a goal with one in Saturday’s game. Before that his last goal was against Port Huron on Feb. 12….
Stat of the weekend
The Thunderbirds continue rank third in the FPHL in attendance averaging 2,476 through 24 home games. Binghamton leads the league with 3,017 fans per game and Columbus is second at 2,582 per game.
Looking ahead
The Thunderbirds will be in action on Wednesday night with a road game at Columbus at 7:30 p.m. The Thunderbirds will then play three games at home on Friday, Saturday and Sunday against the Binghamton Black Bears. Friday’s game is 7:30 p.m., Saturday’s game is 6 p.m. and Sunday’s game is at 4 p.m.
Tickets: carolinathunderbirds.com
336-727-4081