Carolina Thunderbirds drop two of three games on the road in Michigan

Carolina Thunderbirds update

Record

21-17-3, fifth place in the FPHL standings

This past weekend

The Thunderbirds lost two of three games at Port Huron losing the first game 5-1 before winning 2-1 on Saturday night. In Sun-day’s final game of the series the Prowlers won 5-2.

Stars

Jarrett Myer had a goal and an assist in the 2-1 win on Saturday night and Tommy Cardinal also had a goal. Goalie Brandon Rozzi made 26 saves for the Thunderbirds. Gus Ford and Meyer each had a goal in Sunday’s 5-2 loss. The Thunderbirds fell behind 3-0 and pulled to within 3-2 but Port Huron added two goals to get the easy win.

Notable

The Thunderbirds don’t have to worry about not making the playoffs because the Federal Prospects Hockey League has adjusted its playoffs. Instead of four teams making it to the postseason six of the seven teams in the league will make the Commissioner Cup playoffs.