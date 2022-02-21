Carolina Thunderbirds drop two of three games on the road in Michigan

Carolina Thunderbirds update
Record
21-17-3, fifth place in the FPHL standings
This past weekend
The Thunderbirds lost two of three games at Port Huron losing the first game 5-1 before winning 2-1 on Saturday night. In Sun-day’s final game of the series the Prowlers won 5-2.
Stars
Jarrett Myer had a goal and an assist in the 2-1 win on Saturday night and Tommy Cardinal also had a goal. Goalie Brandon Rozzi made 26 saves for the Thunderbirds. Gus Ford and Meyer each had a goal in Sunday’s 5-2 loss. The Thunderbirds fell behind 3-0 and pulled to within 3-2 but Port Huron added two goals to get the easy win.
Notable
The Thunderbirds don’t have to worry about not making the playoffs because the Federal Prospects Hockey League has adjusted its playoffs. Instead of four teams making it to the postseason six of the seven teams in the league will make the Commissioner Cup playoffs.
The top two teams will get a bye and then the third-place team will select their opponent and the other two teams will play in a series. The remaining four teams will then compete in the next round of playoffs.
The last two teams left will play either a best-of-three series or a best-of-five series. The length of the series will be determined on how much travel will be involved with the two teams that are in the championship series.
Coach Garrett Rutledge will serve the final game of his suspension by the FPHL on Sunday. His original suspension of 15 games was reduced to nine games. Rutledge will return March 10 game at the Danbury Hat Tricks.
Stat of the weekend
N.C. State’s hockey club team won the ACC Hockey Championship over the weekend at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. In the championship game on Sunday the Wolfpack beat North Carolina 3-0 to win its fourth straight ACC title. Also winning the women’s ACC Hockey Championship was N.C. State.
Looking ahead
The Thunderbirds will play at home this weekend with three games against the Columbus River Dragons. Friday’s game will begin at 7:30 and Saturday’s game will be at 6 p.m. Sunday’s game is scheduled for 4 p.m. All of the Thunderbirds’ games can be heard on WTOB (980 AM and 96.3 FM) with Dillon Clark handling play-by-play duties.
