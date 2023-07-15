It’s not often that coaches get traded for each other, but in minor league hockey anything can happen.

A day after head coach Garrett Rutledge announced he was leaving to be an assistant coach for the Saginaw Spirit in Michigan, the Carolina Thunderbirds announced that they had hired its next head coach. The team hired Jesse Messier, who was an assistant at Saginaw.

Messier started his coaching career as an assistant at York University, where he played an instrumental role in securing a championship in the 2016-2017 season. He has been an assistant at Saginaw for the past four seasons, helping the Spirit to a division championship in 2019-20.

Rutledge spent two seasons with the Thunderbirds, going 79-44-10 overall, including getting to the playoffs both seasons. Last season the Thunderbirds went 46-15-5 combined in the regular season and playoffs, Rutledge was the Federal Prospects Hockey League coach of the year, guiding them to the FPHL championship series before losing to Danbury.

He is returning to Saginaw where he was the video/assistant coach from 2019-21.

Messier is a former player for the Sudbury Wolves and the Mississauga St. Michael’s Majors in the Ontario Hockey League. He was also a two-year captain for the Majors.

Messier is the third head coach in Thunderbirds history, following Andre Niec and Rutledge.