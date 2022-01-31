Carolina Thunderbirds hit a speed bump on latest road trip with three straight losses

Carolina Thunderbirds update
Record
16-14-3, fifth place in the FPHL standings
This past weekend
The Thunderbirds’ five-game win streak came crashing down with a 6-4 loss on Friday night in Danbury, Connecticut. The Thunderbirds also lost 3-2 on Saturday night. On Sunday night the Hat Tricks completed the sweep with a 5-3 victory.
The three losses dropped the Thunderbirds to fifth place which would not be good enough to make the playoffs. The top four teams make the playoffs in the seven-team league.
Stars
In Sunday’s loss newcomer Egor Nosov scored for the Thunder-birds while also adding goals was Blake Peavey and Cameron Dimmitt. Tommy Cardinal and Gus Ford also added assists in the losing effort.
Notable
Before last weekend the Thunderbirds signed defensemen Egor Nosov and Jason Stone. “We’re excited to have Jason Stone join the club as a strong backend defenseman, we look forward to his physical presence in the lineup,” said general manager Kelly Curl. “Egor Nosov brings unique playmaking abilities with him as well. We’re looking forward to seeing what these players can bring to the table.” The Thunderbirds also released defenseman Zach Sargis.
Stat of the weekend
The Hat Tricks outshot the Thunderbirds 111-107 over the three games. In Sunday’s loss, however, the Thunderbirds were outshot 43-34.
Looking ahead
The Thunderbirds return to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds An-nex this weekend with three games against the Watertown Wolves. Friday’s game is at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday’s game is at 6 p.m. Sunday’s game will conclude the three-game set with a 4 p.m. game. All three games can be heard live on radio station WTOB (980 AM and 96.3 FM) with Dillon Clark handling play-by-play duties and tickets are available at the box office.
