Carolina Thunderbirds hit a speed bump on latest road trip with three straight losses

Carolina Thunderbirds update

Record

16-14-3, fifth place in the FPHL standings

This past weekend

The Thunderbirds’ five-game win streak came crashing down with a 6-4 loss on Friday night in Danbury, Connecticut. The Thunderbirds also lost 3-2 on Saturday night. On Sunday night the Hat Tricks completed the sweep with a 5-3 victory.

The three losses dropped the Thunderbirds to fifth place which would not be good enough to make the playoffs. The top four teams make the playoffs in the seven-team league.

Stars

In Sunday’s loss newcomer Egor Nosov scored for the Thunder-birds while also adding goals was Blake Peavey and Cameron Dimmitt. Tommy Cardinal and Gus Ford also added assists in the losing effort.

Notable