Carolina Thunderbirds lose all three games on the road to the Watertown Wolves

After 12 home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex the Thunderbirds are second in the FPHL in attendance. The Thunderbirds are averaging 2,604 in the 3,000-seat Annex. In 2018-19 season when the Thunderbirds were the FPHL champions they averaged 2,639 fans for the season.

Looking ahead

The Thunderbirds need to do some work to move back into fourth place. They will need to finish the season in fourth place or higher to make the playoffs. The Thunderbirds will play Friday at Delaware before playing two straight games at the Annex against Delaware on Saturday and Sunday. The Thunderbirds are in good shape for a sweep of Delaware, which is in last place with a 1-18-1 record this season. All three games can be heard live on radio station WTOB (980 AM and 96.3 FM).