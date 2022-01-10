 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carolina Thunderbirds lose all three games on the road to the Watertown Wolves
0 Comments

Carolina Thunderbirds lose all three games on the road to the Watertown Wolves

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ddd
Thunderbirds Graphic

Carolina Thunderbirds update

Record

11-11-2, fifth place in the FPHL standings

This past weekend

The Thunderbirds had a tough road trip to upstate New York losing all three games to the first-place Watertown Wolves. The Thunderbirds lost 4-2 on Friday night, 7-3 on Saturday night and 5-3 on Sunday night.

On Sunday night the Thunderbirds fell behind early 3-0 and never recovered as they tumbled out of fourth place and into fifth place in the FPHL standings.

Stars

Jacob Schnapp had two goals in the series and Tommy Cardinal also had two goals in the three games for the Thunderbirds. John Buttitta and Gus Ford each scored goals on Sunday night in the loss and Tommy Cardinal had a goal and two assists.

In Friday’s loss the Thunderbirds outshot the Wolves 41-32 but fell behind 3-0 after two periods.

Notable

Earlier this season veteran Jiri Pestuka of the Thunderbirds reached 200 career points. He’s been a member of the Thunderbirds for the last three seasons.

Stat of the weekend

After 12 home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex the Thunderbirds are second in the FPHL in attendance. The Thunderbirds are averaging 2,604 in the 3,000-seat Annex. In 2018-19 season when the Thunderbirds were the FPHL champions they averaged 2,639 fans for the season.

Looking ahead

The Thunderbirds need to do some work to move back into fourth place. They will need to finish the season in fourth place or higher to make the playoffs. The Thunderbirds will play Friday at Delaware before playing two straight games at the Annex against Delaware on Saturday and Sunday. The Thunderbirds are in good shape for a sweep of Delaware, which is in last place with a 1-18-1 record this season. All three games can be heard live on radio station WTOB (980 AM and 96.3 FM).

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic wins Australia visa case, judge orders his release

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert