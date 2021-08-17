Carolina Thunderbirds name Garrett Rutledge as next head coach

Garrett Rutledge, who served as a video coach in the Ontario Hockey League for the Saginaw Spirit the last two seasons, has been named to head coach of the Carolina Thunderbirds hockey team.

Rutledge replaces Andre Niec, the only coach the Thunderbirds had over the last four seasons. Niec, who guided the Thunder-birds to the Federal Prospects Hockey League title in 2018-19, joined the Florida Panthers as a European scout this summer.

The Thunderbirds are the defending champions of the league after it played an abbreviated schedule with four teams in 2020-21.

“He brings a very high level of knowledge and work ethic to the position,” Thunderbirds general manager Kelly Curl said on the team's website. “We are excited to see his transition from the OHL to the FPHL and look forward to his style of coaching.”

Rutledge began his OHL career as a scout and later was an assistant coach with the Flint Firebirds.

Cary Ross, one of the Thunderbirds' owners, said on the team’s website that Rutledge comes from one of the best junior leagues in North America.

“We’re thrilled to bring in a head coach who thinks the game at such a high level,” Ross said.