Carolina Thunderbirds open season with two wins at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex
Coach Garrett Rutledge of the Thunderbirds has his team 2-0 after beating the Delaware Thunder 8-3 on both Friday and Saturday nights at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

Carolina Thunderbirds update

 

Record

2-0

This past weekend

The Thunderbirds returned to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds for the first time since March of 2020 getting a pair of 8-3 victories over the Delaware Thunder.

Stars

Viktor Grebennikov had two goals and four assists in the two victories and Joe Cangelosi had three goals and an assist. Also scoring two goals were Jon Buttitta, Chris Hunt and Cameron Dimmitt. A total of nine different players had at least one goal over the two games which showed off their depth.

What they’re saying

“It is definitely special playing in front of a dedicated crowd that we have here, and obviously with the standard that we’ve set with winning the core that is returning is hungry for another championship,” – Joe Cangelosi of the Thunderbirds

“Every day we come to get to better, and being 2-0 is great and I am happy for the great fans in Carolina to have their beloved thunderbirds back on the ice. Monday is back to work and taking the next steps to continue our success together as a team,” – Coach Garrett Rutledge of the Thunderbirds

Stat of the weekend

The Annex welcomed back fans for the first time since the pandemic hit in March of 2020. The Thunderbirds had 2,544 fans for opening night in the 3,000-seat Annex and on Saturday night there were 2,008 fans there.

Looking ahead

The Thunderbirds play two more home games this weekend against the Watertown Wolves. Friday’s game is at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday’s game is at 6 p.m.

Tickets and information

carolinathunderbirds.com

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Breaking News