Carolina Thunderbirds open season with two wins at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

Carolina Thunderbirds update

Record

2-0

This past weekend

The Thunderbirds returned to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds for the first time since March of 2020 getting a pair of 8-3 victories over the Delaware Thunder.

Stars

Viktor Grebennikov had two goals and four assists in the two victories and Joe Cangelosi had three goals and an assist. Also scoring two goals were Jon Buttitta, Chris Hunt and Cameron Dimmitt. A total of nine different players had at least one goal over the two games which showed off their depth.

What they’re saying

“It is definitely special playing in front of a dedicated crowd that we have here, and obviously with the standard that we’ve set with winning the core that is returning is hungry for another championship,” – Joe Cangelosi of the Thunderbirds