Carolina Thunderbirds' season comes to an end with 3-1 playoff loss to Watertown on Sunday night

The Carolina Thunderbirds’ season came to an end on Sunday night in a 3-1 loss to the Watertown Wolves in the second round of the Federal Prospects Hockey League in New York.

The Thunderbirds lost the best-of-three series 2-0.

The second game of the series was originally scheduled for Saturday night but had to be moved to Sunday night after the Thunderbirds’ bus broke down travelling to New York after Friday’s first game.

The game was scoreless after the first period but Michael Mercurio of the Wolves scored to make it 1-0 early in the second period. The Thunderbirds tied the game at 1 when Gus Ford scored with assists going to Dawson Baker and Jacob Schnapp.

In the third period the Wolves scored on a power play goal to take a 2-1 lead and later added an empty net goal by Justin MacDonald.

The Thunderbirds, who were the defending Commissioner Cup champions from 2019, ended up going 2-8 against the Wolves this season. The Wolves, the regular-season champions, advance to the championship series in the FPHL.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.