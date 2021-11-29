Carolina Thunderbirds split with Danbury at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex over the weekend

Carolina Thunderbirds update
Record
5-5-1, fifth place in the FPHL standings
This past weekend
The Thunderbirds picked up a split over the Danbury Hat Tricks winning Friday’s game 6-3 but losing Saturday’s game 3-2 in overtime. In Saturday’s game the Thunderbirds battled back from 2-0 deficit with goals by George Holt and Cody Oakes to tie the game late in the second period. After going scoreless in the third period it was the Hat Tricks’ Dmitry Kuznetsov who scored during the 3 on 3 overtime period to end the game.
Stars
In Friday’s win in front of 2,100 Chris Hunt had two goals for the Thunderbirds and four others – Devin Warfield, Jacob Schnapp, John Buttitta and Cody Oakes – also scored. Goalie Chris Paulin had to replace an injured Nick Modica and he had 17 saves and didn’t allow a goal the rest of the game. Paulin also made a lot of good saves on Saturday night. Kelly Curl, the general manager and former goalie for the Thunderbirds, was in uniform and was the backup goalie for Paulin.
What they’re saying
“Chris Paulin is a total pro in the way that he prepares for the game. He prepares like it’s going to be his start, he’s always ready to roll. I had no worries when he had to go in.” – Coach Garrett Rutledge said after Friday’s 6-3 win over Danbury.
"The boys are really starting to gel, and I think that comes from playing on the road and playing in tough environments. Getting the split wasn’t ideal as we want those points to jump up the standings, but with a few new faces and the direction we are headed I am happy with how it's going. Once we get our complete lineup, I think we will be a very hard team to beat night." - Rutledge said about the outlook heading into a break.
Stat of the weekend
One of the best crowds of the season with more than 2,500 was there at the 3,000-seat Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex on Saturday night.
Looking ahead
Because there are seven teams in the Federal Prospects Hockey League the Thunderbirds will take their turn and will have this weekend off. The Thunderbirds won’t play again until Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 at Port Huron in Michigan. The Thunderbirds only have two home games in December against Port Huron (Dec. 11) and New Year’s Eve against Danbury.
