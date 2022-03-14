Carolina Thunderbirds sweep Danbury on the road in FPHL play

Carolina Thunderbirds update
Record
25-19-3, fifth place in the FPHL standings
This past weekend
The Thunderbirds won three straight games at Danbury winning Friday night 6-3 and winning Saturday night 5-3. In Sunday’s afternoon game the Thunderbirds pulled out an 8-7 overtime game to complete the sweep.
Stars
In Saturday’s 5-3 win the Thunderbirds got the benefit of two shorthanded goals by Tommy Cardinal and Jacob Schnapp. Gus Ford also had two goals and John Buttitta also had a goal. In Fri-day’s win Dawson Baker and Tony McLean each scored to help the Thunderbirds to the win. In Sunday's win in overtime Baker scored the game-winner.
Overtime winners>>> #FlockTogether #LetsGoThunderbirds pic.twitter.com/fWUgawP826— x - Carolina Thunderbirds (@carolinatbirds) March 13, 2022
Notable
* Even though six of the seven teams make the playoffs in the FPHL the Thunderbirds clinched a playoff spot with Friday’s win. The Thunderbirds are the defending Commissioner’s Cup champions having won the title in the 2018-19 season, the last time the league had a championship with a full league….
* Garrett Rutledge returned to coach the Thunderbirds last week from a nine-game FPHL suspension, but in his first game back the ice was deemed unplayable after one period with the Dan-bury leading 3-0. It’s not known if the game will be continued at a later date and the Thunderbirds are not scheduled to return to Danbury again this season….
Stat of the weekend
In a span of about 20 seconds in Friday’s win over Delaware Gus Ford set the Thunderbirds’ record for most goals in one season. He scored two goals to push his total to 30 that passed Jan Salak, who scored 29 goals in the 2019-20 season which was the record for the Thunderbirds since they joined the FPHL five years ago. Salak’s season was cut short when COVID-19 shut down the rest of the season in mid-March of 2020.
Looking ahead
The Thunderbirds will return to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex with a three-game series starting on Thursday against Port Huron. Thursday night’s game will be at 7 p.m. with Friday’s game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday’s game will begin at 6 p.m. The Thunderbirds have 15 games left before the playoffs start.
336-727-4081