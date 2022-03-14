Carolina Thunderbirds sweep Danbury on the road in FPHL play

Notable

* Even though six of the seven teams make the playoffs in the FPHL the Thunderbirds clinched a playoff spot with Friday’s win. The Thunderbirds are the defending Commissioner’s Cup champions having won the title in the 2018-19 season, the last time the league had a championship with a full league….

* Garrett Rutledge returned to coach the Thunderbirds last week from a nine-game FPHL suspension, but in his first game back the ice was deemed unplayable after one period with the Dan-bury leading 3-0. It’s not known if the game will be continued at a later date and the Thunderbirds are not scheduled to return to Danbury again this season….

Stat of the weekend

In a span of about 20 seconds in Friday’s win over Delaware Gus Ford set the Thunderbirds’ record for most goals in one season. He scored two goals to push his total to 30 that passed Jan Salak, who scored 29 goals in the 2019-20 season which was the record for the Thunderbirds since they joined the FPHL five years ago. Salak’s season was cut short when COVID-19 shut down the rest of the season in mid-March of 2020.

Looking ahead