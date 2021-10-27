Carolina Thunderbirds will begin fifth season in FPHL with home game on Friday night

The Carolina Thunderbirds will have a new look but the same goals as they enter their fifth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.
There’s a new coach – Garrett Rutledge – and several newcomers that have come aboard. Their only coach they ever had since the franchise was rebranded five years ago, Andre Niec, left this past summer to become a European scout with the NHL’s Florida Panthers.
General manager Kelly Curl plucked Rutledge from the Ontario Hockey League’s Saginaw (Mich.) Spirit where he was the third assistant coach. This will be Rutledge’s first time as a head coach, and he’s looking forward to keeping the Thunderbirds among the elite teams in the seven-team FPHL.
“I told the guys from the get go Andre’s (114-45 in his four seasons) built a great program here and there’s no knocking that,” said Rutledge, 40. “And these guys have won here before and I just want to build on what he’s done and carry that tradition forward.”
The Thunderbirds are still the defending Commissioner Cup champions from the 2018-19 season when they dominated the league and won Winston-Salem’s first hockey championship in 30 years.
The following season the Thunderbirds were likely on their way to repeating when COVID-19 shut down the season in March of 2020. Then, last season only four teams played an abbreviated season and the Thunderbirds went 8-9 and played all 17 games on the road because COVID-19 protocols shut down the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.
The Thunderbirds will be back on the ice Friday for their opener at 7:30 p.m. against the Delaware Thunder.
“It will be something like 600 days since they played a game here in Winston-Salem so we are excited about what we can accomplish this season,” said Rutledge, who was born in raised in Wyoming, Canada.
Here are five things to look for this season:
1. Who are the players that are familiar? The roster will be in flux right up until game time on Friday which is how it is with minor league hockey. Among those fans will recognize include Jiri Pestuka, Jon Buttitta, Joe Cangelosi, Everett Thompson, Cody Oaks, Danny Martin, George Holt, Chris Paulin and Nick Modica.
2. What about one of the new players who may stand out early in the season? “Cameron Demnit has played in the league over the years and he’s played in some Southern Pro stuff so he’s been a real nice addition to our hockey team,” Rutledge said.
3. Fan support should be there again. With the city’s mask mandate in place fans will have to wear masks at the indoor Annex. The fan base has been one of the most consistent in the FPHL as it has a number of sellouts in the 3,000-seat arena through the years. “That was one of the big selling points to me about coming here,” Rutledge said. “Just being out at a couple of season ticket holders events it’s been great meeting a lot of the fans. The community is really behind this team and that’s going to help.”
4. What style of play will the fans see? Rutledge said he loves the puck possession type of play where his players can create and use their abilities to score goals. “I like to get everybody involved and have five pieces working together and all moving into the offensive zone,” he said. “It should be a fun pace and a fast-paced style, and we demand that they work hard.”
5. Any nerves coaching that first game as a head coach? “I’ve been put in a lot of positions as an assistant where there have been 10,000 or so fans,” Rutledge said. “At the end of the day it’s just another hockey game but I’ll definitely take a minute and look around and kind of take it in, but it’s about going to work.”
