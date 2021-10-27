Carolina Thunderbirds will begin fifth season in FPHL with home game on Friday night

The Thunderbirds will be back on the ice Friday for their opener at 7:30 p.m. against the Delaware Thunder.

“It will be something like 600 days since they played a game here in Winston-Salem so we are excited about what we can accomplish this season,” said Rutledge, who was born in raised in Wyoming, Canada.

Here are five things to look for this season:

1. Who are the players that are familiar? The roster will be in flux right up until game time on Friday which is how it is with minor league hockey. Among those fans will recognize include Jiri Pestuka, Jon Buttitta, Joe Cangelosi, Everett Thompson, Cody Oaks, Danny Martin, George Holt, Chris Paulin and Nick Modica.

2. What about one of the new players who may stand out early in the season? “Cameron Demnit has played in the league over the years and he’s played in some Southern Pro stuff so he’s been a real nice addition to our hockey team,” Rutledge said.