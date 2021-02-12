Carolina Thunderbirds will start season next month, but all FPHL games will be on the road

Here’s the good news: The Carolina Thunderbirds will begin their season next month.

Now, the bad news: They’ll play all games on the road.

The Federal Prospects Hockey League released a schedule this week, and the Thunderbirds will open March 3 at Elmira in upstate New York.

Three sites in the league will host games, beginning Feb. 19, but the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex is not one of them.

The league announced that if more teams are allowed to use their arenas this season, the schedule could adjust.

The Thunderbirds can practice in the Annex but will play games in Elmira; Columbus, Ga.; or Port Huron, Mich.

It’s not ideal for the Thunderbirds, who have been practicing at the Annex and are the 2019 league champions. The league's 2020 season ended in March because of COVID-19.