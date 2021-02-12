Carolina Thunderbirds will start season next month, but all FPHL games will be on the road

Here’s the good news: The Carolina Thunderbirds will begin their season next month.
Now, the bad news: They’ll play all games on the road.
The Federal Prospects Hockey League released a schedule this week, and the Thunderbirds will open March 3 at Elmira in upstate New York.
Three sites in the league will host games, beginning Feb. 19, but the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex is not one of them.
The league announced that if more teams are allowed to use their arenas this season, the schedule could adjust.
The Thunderbirds can practice in the Annex but will play games in Elmira; Columbus, Ga.; or Port Huron, Mich.
It’s not ideal for the Thunderbirds, who have been practicing at the Annex and are the 2019 league champions. The league's 2020 season ended in March because of COVID-19.
“We are extremely happy to report that some meaningful FPHL hockey will be played this season,” league commissioner Don Kirnan said in a statement. “Every team is working hard with its local officials to be able to play this season in a safe and responsible manner. These things are very fluid and often out of the team’s control. What works for some teams does not work for others, but we’re committed to allowing everyone who can play in this environment the chance to do so.”
The regular season will consist of a different number of games per team, with a minimum of 16 games needed to be eligible to be called the regular-season champion. The league will conclude April 18, and an end-of-season tournament will be held later in April. A Commissioner’s Cup will not be presented to a champion this season.
According to Ben Rowe, who is the assistant city manager, mass gatherings at an indoor arena such as the Annex is limited to 25 fans. The Annex, which is owned by the city, holds about 3,000.
"Also, the Fairgrounds is planning to take the ice out on March 21 following the ACC/SEC hockey tournament to make room for events that were scheduled in the Education Building and relocated because of the County Health Department's vaccination clinic," Rowe said in an e-mail.
