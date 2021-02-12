 Skip to main content
Carolina Thunderbirds will start season next month, but all of their games will be on the road
0 comments

Thunderbirds Graphic

Here’s the good news: The Carolina Thunderbirds will begin their season next month.

Now, the bad news: They’ll play all games on the road.

The Federal Prospects Hockey League released a schedule this week, and the Thunderbirds will open March 3 at Elmira in upstate New York.

Three sites in the league will host games, beginning Feb. 19, but the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex is not one of them.

Kelly Curl, the Thunderbirds general manager, and Andre Niec, the coach of the Thunderbirds, did not return phone messages left by the Journal.

The league announced that if more teams are allowed to use their arenas this season, the schedule could adjust.

The Thunderbirds can practice in the Annex but will play games in Elmira; Columbus, Ga.; or Port Huron, Mich.

It’s not ideal for the Thunderbirds, who have been practicing at the Annex and are the 2019 league champions. The league's 2020 season ended in March because of COVID-19.

“We are extremely happy to report that some meaningful FPHL hockey will be played this season,” league commissioner Don Kirnan said in a statement. “Every team is working hard with its local officials to be able to play this season in a safe and responsible manner. These things are very fluid and often out of the team’s control. What works for some teams does not work for others, but we’re committed to allowing everyone who can play in this environment the chance to do so.”

The regular season will consist of a different number of games per team, with a minimum of 16 games needed to be eligible to be called the regular-season champion. The league will conclude April 18, and an end-of-season tournament will be held later in April. A Commissioner’s Cup will not be presented to a champion this season.

According to Ben Rowe, who is the assistant city manager, mass gatherings at an indoor arena such as the Annex is limited to 25 fans. The Annex, which is owned by the city, holds about 3,000.

"Also, the Fairgrounds is planning to take the ice out on March 21 following the ACC/SEC hockey tournament to make room for events that were scheduled in the Education Building and relocated because of the County Health Department's vaccination clinic," Rowe said in an e-mail.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Thunderbirds hitting the road

Thunderbirds schedule

Mar 3 @ Elmira Enforcers (7 p.m.)

Mar 4 @ Elmira Enforcers (7 p.m.)

Mar 10 @ Columbus River Dragons (7:30 p.m.)

Mar 12 @ Columbus River Dragons (6 p.m.)

Mar 13 @ Columbus River Dragons (7 p.m.)

Mar 17 @ Elmira Enforcers (7:30 p.m)

Mar 19 @ Port Huron Prowlers (7:30 p.m.)

Mar 20 @ Port Huron Prowlers (3 p.m.)

Mar 21 @ Port Huron Prowlers (3 p.m.)

Mar 26 @ Columbus River Dragons (7:30 p.m.)

Mar 27 @ Columbus River Dragons (6 p.m.)

Mar 28 @ Columbus River Dragons (4 p.m.)

Apr 2 @ Elmira Enforcers (7 p.m.)

Apr 3 @ Elmira Enforcers (7 p.m.)

Apr 4 @ Elmira Enforcers (1 p.m.)

Apr 7 @ Columbus River Dragons (7 p.m.)

Apr 9 @ Columbus River Dragons (7:30 p.m.)

Apr 10 @ Columbus River Dragons (6 p.m.)

Apr 11 @ Columbus River Dragons (4 p.m.)

Apr 16 @ Elmira Enforcers (7 p.m.)

Apr 17 @ Elmira Enforcers (7 p.m.)

Apr 18 @ Elmira Enforcers (1 p.m.)

