Carolina Thunderbirds will start season next month but all their games will be on the road in the FPHL

Here’s some good news, the Carolina Thunderbirds will begin its season next month.
Now, the bad news, they’ll play all their games on the road.
The Federal Prospects Hockey League released a schedule earlier this week and the Thunderbirds will open on March 3 at Elmira in update New York.
There are three teams in the league that will play host to games but the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex is not one of them.
The league announced that if more teams are allowed to use their arenas later this season the schedule could be adjusted.
As it stands now, however, the Thunderbirds can practice in the Annex but will play all their games on the road. The three teams that will play host to games are Elmira, Columbus (Ga.) and Port Huron (Mich.).
It’s not ideal for the Thunderbirds, who have been holding practices at the Annex, but at least they can play a few games. The Thunderbirds are the defending champions of the league having won the title after the 2019 season.
Last season the league shut down in March when COVID-19 hit.
The league announced play will begin on Feb. 19.
“We are extremely happy to report that some meaningful FPHL hockey will be played this season,” said league commissioner Don Kirnan in a statement. “Every team is working hard with its local officials to be able to play this season in a safe and responsible manner. These things are very fluid and often out of the team’s control. What works for some teams does not work for others, but we’re committed to allowing everyone who can play in this environment the chance to do so.”
The regular-season will consist of a different number of games per team, with a minimum of 16 games needed to be eligible to be called the regular-season champion. Because of the nature of the season there will be no Commissioner’s Cup that's given to the league champions after.
The league will conclude on April 18, and an end of season postseason tournament will be held later in April.
