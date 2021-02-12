Carolina Thunderbirds will start season next month but all their games will be on the road in the FPHL

Here’s some good news, the Carolina Thunderbirds will begin its season next month.

Now, the bad news, they’ll play all their games on the road.

The Federal Prospects Hockey League released a schedule earlier this week and the Thunderbirds will open on March 3 at Elmira in update New York.

There are three teams in the league that will play host to games but the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex is not one of them.

The league announced that if more teams are allowed to use their arenas later this season the schedule could be adjusted.

As it stands now, however, the Thunderbirds can practice in the Annex but will play all their games on the road. The three teams that will play host to games are Elmira, Columbus (Ga.) and Port Huron (Mich.).

It’s not ideal for the Thunderbirds, who have been holding practices at the Annex, but at least they can play a few games. The Thunderbirds are the defending champions of the league having won the title after the 2019 season.

Last season the league shut down in March when COVID-19 hit.

The league announced play will begin on Feb. 19.