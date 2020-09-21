 Skip to main content
Carter Whitt, four-star point guard recruit, announces for Wake Forest
WINSTON-SALEM — Raleigh's Carter Whitt, a point guard who is rated a four-star basketball prospect by 247Sports.com, says he will play at Wake Forest.

Among the other programs that Whitt, who played at Leesville Road and is now attending Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, considered were N.C. State, Virginia Tech and Boston College from the ACC, plus Nebraska and Alabama.

247Sports.com rates Whitt No. 63 in the current senior class, and ESPN.com lists Whitt at No. 85.

Wake Forest's class also includes Robert McCray, a combo guard from Columbia, S.C., who is also rated a four-star prospect.

Whitt told SportsIllustrated.com that he had built a strong relationship with new coach Steve Forbes.

"He’s a guy that I can talk to about anything and, most importantly, I really trust him," he told SI.com.

"It’s the best fit for me because Coach Forbes runs a guard-driven offense that gives a lot of freedom. I’ll be able to have the ball in my hands to create, which is when I’m at my best.

"I’ll definitely be coming after some talented guys to bring with me. I want to try and get Jonas Aidoo, Lucas Taylor and Alden Applewhite."

