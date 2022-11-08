Carver, Reynolds football coaches won't return

WINSTON-SALEM — It's only the second week of the high school football playoffs, but two programs are already looking for new head coaches.

Pat Crowley has stepped down after eight seasons as head football coach at Reynolds, and Wayne Griffin was not retained after three seasons as head football and wrestling coach at Carver.

A post on the Reynolds athletics Twitter feed announced Crowley's departure Tuesday morning.

Griffin addressed his departure in a post on Carver football's Twitter feed Monday afternoon.

Reynolds went 24-60 overall and 6-40 in conference play during Crowley's tenure. The Demons finished 1-6 in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference and 2-8 overall. Their wins this year came against a High Point Central team that went 1-9 and a Parkland team that finished 0-10, and they were outscored 282-120.

Crowley, who had been working as a financial advisor for Wells Fargo, was considered an outside-the-box hire by then Reynolds Principal Pat Olsen in January 2015. Crowley, now 55, did have football experience as a player and graduate assistant coach at North Carolina.

Carver was 9-19 overall and 6-3 in conference play during Griffin's tenure as head football coach. A former assistant at Parkland and North Forsyth, Griffin was hired in February 2020 just as schools were about to enter the COVID-19 shutdown. His final Yellow Jackets team went 3-8 overall and 2-5 in the Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A Conference. Carver's season ended with a 49-6 loss at North Rowan in the fist round of the NCHSAA Class 1-A playoffs.