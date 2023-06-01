The potential move of a professional tennis tournament from Cincinnati to Charlotte could carry implications for the Winston-Salem Open.

Last August, the Western & Southern Open, which is played each year in suburban Cincinnati, was sold to Beemok Capital, which is owned and operated by Ben Navarro, a Charleston, South Carolina, billionaire. Navarro was the runner-up to David Tepper in the battle to purchase the Carolina Panthers. He also owns the Credit One Charleston Open, a women's tournament in Charleston.

"We are committed to providing the best resources to the world's best tennis players and look forward to elevating the Western & Southern Open experience for players and fans," Navarro said following the purchase of the tournament from the USTA.

It wasn't long before rumors surfaced that the Western & Southern could be leaving its home in Mason, Ohio, where it has been held since 1979. Mason is about 30 minutes northeast of downtown Cincinnati.

If Navarro does move the tournament, the most likely landing spot is Charlotte – from one Queen City to another. The Charlotte Business Journal reported in May that a $400 million complex in west Charlotte would be part of a plan to relocate the tournament. According to the report, the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County have been asked to contribute $132 million to build the facility in the city's River District.

The facility would have four stadium courts and a total of 40 courts.

A spokesperson for Beemok Capital was less than specific in a statement it released about the possibility of building a new facility in Charlotte. It read, in part, that the company was "evaluating a number of options as part of a deliberate process relative to its future expansion. Our process in other cities follows the same course we have taken in Greater Cincinnati, to both present the benefits of the tournament to the local community, as well as evaluate the opportunities and constraints the region presents."

Beemok Capital is expected to make a decision on a possible move to Charlotte later this summer.

ATP, the governing body of men's tennis, had little to say.

"Unless officially approved by the ATP board, we decline to comment on any ATP Tour event's potential relocation," said a spokesperson via e-mail.

Jeff Ryan, the tournament director of the Winston-Salem Open, has heard all the rumors and speculation about the Western & Southern Open leaving Cincinnati for Charlotte. While he's as interested as anyone on whether or not the move will happen, he readily admits that he doesn't have enough information to make a prediction one way or the other.

'There are so many things that have to come together in order for that to happen," he said. "It needs (ATP) board approval, the deal in Charlotte, the deal in Ohio. There is a lot of speculation in the media but right now nobody knows. So I can't really be specific."

However, Ryan would have no problem with another professional tennis tournament a mere 90 minutes down the road.

"Could the two co-exist," he said. "Broadly speaking, yes. If North Carolina ends up with two events, that's fine. I do think the future is bright for our tournament."

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines took an optimistic approach toward the idea of tennis tournaments being close to one another.

"I believe the Winston-Salem Open is very well established and the players love the tournament and the way they are treated. I do not believe another close-by tournament will impact the Winston-Salem Open negatively," the mayor said in an email.

Bob Edwards, a long-time volunteer at the Winston-Salem Open, said it would be difficult for the smaller Winston-Salem Open to compete against a much larger tournament in Charlotte. The Western & Southern Open has a higher level of competition and has attracted such top players as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in years past.

"It would definitely be a negative for our attendance," said Edwards, who has volunteered in transportation and driven numerous players, their coaches and families to and from the airports in Greensboro and Charlotte over the years. "I think people in places like Statesville and Asheboro would go to Charlotte. They will just have higher-ranked players there. I imagine the ticket prices would be higher in Charlotte, but I think people would pay more to see the top players."

Edwards said he has always gotten positive feedback from the players he has picked up and dropped off.

"The players really like (the Winston-Salem Open)," he said. "I've met their wives, met their girlfriends. I've never heard a player say a single bad word about our tournament. They really like it and a lot of them come back year after year."

Another major change in professional tennis involves the scheduling. Starting in 2025, the Western & Southern Open, along with tournaments in Montreal and Toronto, will go from being one week to two-week tournaments. Currently the Western & Southern Open is just before the Winston-Salem Open. When the Western & Southern Open expands, its dates will have to change.

Ryan is not concerned that the Winston-Salem Open will get squeezed out of the professional tennis calendar. And that's because the Western & Southern Open is a Masters 1000-level event and the Winston-Salem Open is a 250-level tournament. It's his opinion that the ATP would never schedule a Masters 1000 event the week before the U.S. Open.

"I feel very secure in saying that the Winston-Salem Open has a place on the (tennis) calendar," he said. "I think tournaments like those in Canada and Cincinnati are just going to have to start earlier. Obviously the calendar is not set (for 2025) and it's not for me to set it, but I am just telling you that all indications are that we are fine. The week is here like it's going to be every year."

Although the Winston-Salem Open is still three months away, Ryan is already thinking about the players who might compete in this year's tournament, which will be held Aug. 19-26 at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex. And right at the top of the list is Greensboro native John Isner, a two-time Winston-Salem Open champion.

Isner had a speaking engagement in Greensboro last month and it wasn't a coincidence that Ryan made the 30-minute drive to touch base with one of the most popular players at tournament.

"I went over and saw John, just to say hello," Ryan said. "I spent about five minutes with him. Everybody wants John to come. I don't think that's any secret."

Ryan has no commitments for this year's tournament so far, but he's working his contacts almost daily.

"At this stage I am in communication with people who might have an interest and their representatives," he said. "Since (COVID-19), people just aren't determining their schedules as far in advance as they have in the past."