Thai-Son Kwiatkowski is in a bit of a comfort zone at the Winston-Salem Open.

He’s a Charlotte native getting a rare chance to play in his home state. Kwiatkowski won an NCAA title while at Virginia, meaning he’s competed at the Wake Forest Tennis Center, where the championship is being held for the next week.

All those elements may or may not have played a factor in his 7-6, 6-3 victory over Nick Hardt on Saturday, but Kwiatkowski, 28, is enjoying the moment for now.

“This is one of the nicest college tennis facilities in the country, and they do a really good job here putting this ATP together,” he said. “It’s awesome to play a tournament near where I live.”

Being just 90 minutes from his hometown and relatively close to his current home also means he would have his own following.

“My folks can come up. My friends from Charlotte can come up, and it’s an easy three-hour drive from Charlottesville for me,” he said, noting that he also heard some “Wahoo-wahs” from the crowd watching him.

His service dog will even attend the event. Max has his own credential.

“This is the first time my dog gets to come with a tournament with me,” Kwiatkowski said. “They’re treating him really nicely. It’s super enjoyable for me.”

Kwiatkowski won the 2017 NCAA men’s singles title by defeating North Carolina’s William Blumberg 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the final. It came less than a week after he helped the Cavaliers take the 2017 NCAA team title. This weekend, he needs one more victory as a qualifier to make his way to the main singles draw. He has spent much of the past several months, as well as much of his career. playing on the ATP Challenger Tour. Making the main draw could lead to a jump in his ranking points, but he’s not putting any additional heat on himself.

“I’m happy to be out here healthy and competing hard. At the same time, playing in a stadium like I did today is not something I get to do in Challengers, so it is special,” he said. “But I don’t feel any more pressure than I put on myself in Challengers.”

Kwiatkowski will play Andrey Kuznetsov in a qualifying final on Sunday at 1 p.m. Kuznetsov was a 7-5, 6-1 winner over Nick Chappell.