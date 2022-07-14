Charlotte Hornets to host Boston Celtics in NBA preseason game at Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — The Charlotte Hornets will host the Boston Celtics, who reached the NBA Finals last month, in a preseason game at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Wednesday at hornets.com, ticketmaster.com and the Hornets app. The Greensboro Coliseum box office will be open from noon to 5 p.m. July 21-23.

Prices will start at $12.50 before fees. Tickets for groups of 15 or more are available by calling the Hornets group sales department at (704) 688-9047.

The Hornets are the NBA affiliate of the Greensboro Swarm, which plays games at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

“The Triad has a great basketball history, and the fans show great support for the Swarm," Fred Whitfield, the Hornets' president and vice chairman and a Greensboro native, said in a news release. "We look forward to offering them an early preview of the 2022-23 Hornets team in a matchup against the defending Eastern Conference Champions.”

The preseason game will be Charlotte's 10th at the Coliseum and 13th in the Triad.

The Celtics lost in six games to Golden State in the NBA Finals in June. Jayson Tatum, who played at Duke in the 2016-17 season, has played for the Celtics for five seasons.

Tatum signed a five-year deal guaranteeing him $163 million before the 2021-22 season, when he averaged 26.9 points and 8.0 rebounds.

Tatum is a three-time All-Star and earned the MVP award in the seven-game Eastern Conference finals victory over Miami.

The Hornets went 43-39 last season, finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference but qualifying for the playoffs. Atlanta routed the Hornets 132-103 in a play-in game.

Point guard LaMelo Ball averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds for Charlotte.

Leading scorer Miles Bridges (20.2 points) is a restricted free agent and was arrested recently in Los Angeles and booked on a felony domestic violence warrant. He faces a court date Wednesday.