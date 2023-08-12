To win a points championship at Bowman Gray Stadium you need skill, a good car and a little bit of luck.

Chase Robertson, 18, had all three on Saturday night in front of around 11,000 on a hot night as the season is winding down.

In the 100-lap Sportsman Division race, Robertson took advantage of a nine-car pileup on lap 57. Somehow Robertson, who was running third at the time, emerged unscathed and as he made his way around turn two, he was the leader.

He never trailed and, despite 12 cautions, stayed clean.

“It was a clean day for us,” said Chase’s father Mike Robertson, also the crew chief.

As for what Robertson said he saw after the pileup? “I saw the backstretch.”

It was Robertson’s fifth win of the season and he put himself in good position to win his first championship next week.

Finishing second in the race that went 104 laps was Wesley Thompson, with Sterling Plemmons third.

On lap-57 restart, there was a nine-car pileup that started with Plemmons and Amber Lynn, with Tommy Neal caught in there as well.

As the pileup occurred in turn one, Robertson saw nothing but daylight and bolted to the lead.

The only cars that appeared to come out of the pileup with a working engine were Lynn and Plemmons, who made their way back to the caution.

Lynn finished fourth.

There were just 10 cars left in the late stages of the race, after 22 cars started.

Jason Myers holds off his brother

Jason Myers exaggerated slightly when he was asked how many times his brother, Jason, tapped him from behind in the first Modified 25-lap race.

“It was about 7,000 times,” Jason said with a smile.

Jason ended up winning his fourth race of the season and 41st of his career, but had to hold off his brother to do it.

“If Burt wanted to wreck me for a win he could have done it,” Jason said. “His car is so good, but we have a good car too, so I’m just glad we could get another one.”

Brandon Ward was third and Tim Brown was fourth.

Chris Fleming, who was the points leader, wrecked on lap two and then took his car to the pits and didn’t return. That will hurt him as he tries to win the first points championship of his career.

Fleming wound up finishing 22nd out of 24 cars in the first Modified race.

Also, 14-year-old Slate Myers ran his first full race at Bowman Gray. Slate, a son of Burt, had a spin out midway through the race but wound up 15th.

In the second Modified race Randy Butner, who was on the pole, made it stand up and got the victory. It was his first win of the season and 21st of his career.

Sykes Jr. is disqualified in Street Stock race

Bryan Sykes Jr. sat on the pole in the 20-lap Street Stock race and did not flinch in taking the checkered flag for his second win of the season. But then he was disqualified for failing the post-race inspection.

Because of the disqualification, points leader Christian Joyce was declared the winner and Austin Jones was second.

Around the pits

Taylor Robbins, who is the wife of Chase Lewis, gave birth to a baby boy named Zane Saturday morning, according Chase’s social media page. Robbins took this summer off from racing to have her first child. Chase did not race on Saturday night in the Street Stock Division. He was in ninth place in the standings before Saturday night….

Tim Dwiggins, a former Modified driver who had 21 wins in his career, died earlier in the week. Track announcer Randy Pulliam led a moment of silence during the prerace activities to honor Dwiggins…

James Pike, 30, who is a Winston-Salem native was on the broadcast on FloRacing for the second straight week. It was 12 years ago where was a ticket taker at the stadium but is now an announcer for FloRacing. He also calls races for other series that FloRacing covers. “There’s so much history here and it’s really different than other tracks,” Pike said. “It’s an honor to be here.”…

Saturday’s final night of racing

The championships will be settled this Saturday with the end of the 75th season. There will be just four races with one in each division.

The Sportsman will lead the night off with a 40-lap race followed by the Modified 150-lap race. The Street Stock will have a 20-lap race and the Stadium Stock will end the night with a 15-lap race.

To liven things up it will also be double-points night.