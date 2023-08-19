There were plenty of tears coming from the Robertson family, and 19-year-old Chase didn’t care.

Chase, a third-generation driver of one of the most respected racing families at Bowman Gray Stadium, became one of the youngest to ever win a points championship on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 13,500.

His fourth-place finish in the final 40-lap race of the season was just what he needed to win the championship.

“This is just special,” he said on the track near his No. 31 car. “For my family, for my crew and my team, I just couldn’t be more proud. My dad and my brother have been at this so long, and I’m at a loss for words.”

Chase’s father, Mike, and mother, Michelle, and Chase’s older brother, Ryan, were part of the emotional scene afterward. Mike said he couldn’t help but think about his late father, Gerald, who died at age 80 in July of 2020 and was the patriarch of the racing family.

“I just wish dad was here to see this,” said Mike, the car owner. “Chase is something special and we’re blessed. This is unbelievable.”

All Robertson had to do was finish in the top five and he would be the champion. So he played it conservatively, staying out of harm’s way during the nine-caution race.

Zack Ore was his nearest competitor for the title, and even though Ore just edged Riley Neal for the win, it wasn’t enough to catch Robertson in points. Ore picked up his fifth win of the season and tied Robertson and Michael Adams for the most wins in the Sportsman Division.

“I knew where Chase was, and I want to congratulate him for the points title,” said Ore. “I wanted to go for the win and I raced Riley clean, because I know he’d do the same, so we’re happy to get a win to end the season.”

Nate Gregg finished third, with Robertson getting that important fourth-place finish.

“Without my crew this doesn’t happen,” Robertson said.

He finished with five wins this season in just his fourth full-time season at the Stadium. As one of the youngest champions in the 75-year history of the track, he acknowledged that he doesn’t even shave that often.

“Every now and then,” he said. “But I still don’t have to shave every day.”

The fireworks started on lap 20 when Tommy Neal and Amber Lynn were side-by-side in the front row. But in Turn 3 they drove each other into the entrance of the pit area with Neal getting the worst of it.

His car was done for the night, but during the caution lap he waited for Lynn and he threw a fast-pitch water bottle that hit her car.

Neal went nearly full speed into the safety water barrels, but came out with no apparent injuries.

Lynn was able to resume the race and finished 12th in her final race of the season. Lynn said earlier in the week that she won’t race full-time at Bowman Gray next season and instead will race at other tracks.

Three other championship were going to be decided on Saturday night, but those races were completed after the Journal’s print deadline.

Around the pits

Slate Myers, 14, doesn’t know if he’ll run a full schedule next year, but he’s not shy about telling his father, Burt, that he would love to. “It’s up to him, but if I have any say in it I’d love to run a full season here,” Slate said before the races. He got his feet wet running in both of the 25-lap races last week and was running in the 150 lapper on Saturday. “I just love it here with my family history,” he said of being a fourth-generation Modified driver. “I’m going to have to work on (his father) some more in the off-season so we’ll see,” Slate said….

Chase Lewis, who has been a father for all of eight days, was back in his car racing on Saturday night. Chase’s wife, driver Taylor Robbins, gave birth to their first child. “We haven’t had much sleep,” Chase said. Taylor brought their baby, Zane, to the track on Saturday night. “It just feels different so it’s pretty cool that Zane is here,” Chase said. “We just come here to have fun and race and it’s about family here at Bowman Gray. It’s special to be racing with him here at the track.”…

Gray Garrison, the promoter of the weekly NASCAR series, said before Saturday’s races it’s been a highly-competitive season once again. One of the new aspects for the fans is the on-line ticket sales that help fans get into the Stadium a lot faster. “With anything new there are some glitches but we’ve liked how it’s gone in this first season,” Garrison said. “We’ll address it and see how we can improve the on-line tickets.”…

The season-long most popular driver awards that were voted on by the fans were given out in the pre-race festivities. The winners of each division were Riley Neal (Sportsman), John Holleman (Modified), Jordan Atkins (Street Stock) and A.J. Sanders (Stadium Stock).

PHOTOS: Bowman Gray Racing's season finale