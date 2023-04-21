KERNERSVILLE — A full capacity crowd of nearly 9,300 looked on at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas for the NCA All-Star National Championships.

However, the noise went unheard by a focused group determined to take down the second and most difficult leg in competitive cheerleading’s triple crown.

At that moment, Kernersville-based Cheer Extreme Lady Lux was in the midst of a “mat talk,” an intimate two-minute window, where the outside noise is eliminated, fears are tossed to the side and 30 girls are entrusted with stunting, lifting and ultimately supporting each other in a collaborative sequence.

“Day two, we go to our pyramid, which is one of the second-to-last things in our routine and the entire time, we are talking to each other, saying, ‘We’re doing it. This is happening. Our dreams are coming true,’” recalled backspot Kaitlyn Crews. “It’s all mumbled and jumbled just because the emotions are high, knowing that we — up to this — have hit an amazing routine …

“That gives us an immense amount of pride knowing that we have 30 seconds to finish this routine and we are not going to let each other down, it’s happening and we’re winning.”

In 2023, Lady Lux (6-0) and Cheer Extreme Smack (8-0), the latter based in Winston-Salem, have each enjoyed undefeated seasons. This was the first year that both teams, operating under the same organization, each earned the triple crown comprised of Cheersport Nationals in Atlanta, NCA All-Star Nationals in Dallas and the UCA International All-Star Championship held in Orlando, Florida.

Lady Lux competes in level six international open non-tumbling, a division for athletes aged 16 and up at the highest level of stunting. Smack is a junior level five team, meaning it competes at the fifth of six levels in tumbling, with athletes up to 16 years old.

“I think it means that we are doing what we are supposed to be doing in the sport; we are growing athletes and making sure that they are successful,” said Cheer Extreme gym manager Kim Bartlett. “It makes me so proud personally because I love these girls. It makes me so proud seeing where they started in June trying to come together as a team, trying to figure it all out, to being one of the top teams in the nation — and they are nice girls.

“It brings notoriety to the gym obviously, but more so, it makes them proud of themselves and lets them know that whatever they do, if you give it your all, you are going to get the results.”

The Lady Lux team is led by 29-year Cheer Extreme coach Courtney Smith-Pope, a former Wake Forest cheerleader whose family founded the club in 1992. Smith-Pope, 45, is a Northwest Guilford graduate.

According to Bartlett, who is also the Lady Luz team mom, three five-year returners stand out as leaders for the squad, with each of them being members of the 2019 triple crown achievement.

Crews is described as the team’s “sturdy,” who makes sure that flyers stay up. The UNC Greensboro student also serves as an assistant cheerleading coach at her alma mater, Northwest Guilford, a prominent feeder to the club that includes many Triad products yet also draws travelers from surrounding areas. The 22-year-old runs the team’s social media, assists in organizational elements and is “probably one of the most positive people I’ve ever met,” says Bartlett.

The athlete doesn’t plan to cheer collegiately or professionally but her real love for the sport and her teammates keeps her involved in the activity into adulthood. That passion exemplifies her feeling on what makes the “Pink Sisterhood” so successful.

“I think as a whole, the bond that we have is incredibly strong — it has been from the very beginning — and so we know that whenever we put out a routine for everyone, we want ourselves to succeed but we want the person beside us to succeed even more.”

Southern Guilford graduate Abby Scott gives Bartlett an analytical mind and is a reliable go-to for strategy, problem-solving and getting a good read on the team.

Northwest graduate Carley Pope, the coach’s daughter, brings energy to the group, makes sure that no teammate is left alone and is known to unite teammates with an unselfish character.

The Smack team is coached by Gabe Gill, a 21-year-old with personal experience as a cheerleader. In his first season as coach, The League by Varsity All-Star Cheer ranked Smack No. 1 in the nation for junior Division I teams for the regular season based on the organization’s inaugural point standings system.

The undefeated season has included eight first-place titles, while Lady Lux has won in all six of its appearances.

Smack team mom Samantha May said that the age gap of girls 9 to 16 could potentially be an obstacle, but believes a strength in this group has been the leadership of veterans like Ashley Blevins, Trinity Cabiness, Natty Green and Sophie Robertson. Older girls are often tasked with being the backspot, the “quarterback” of a particular stunt group.

“She is the girl that is the end-all-be-all to make sure that the stunt goes up and stays up and is spotting all the way up and all the way down and is responsible for overall safety and that they all are right,” May said. “They all have to do their job, so there is a lot of bonding. Because of the skills and the tricks that they are doing, they get really close really fast because they are responsible for each other and their safety.”

The team has had to deal with injuries and sickness, but Carson May, Samantha’s daughter, believes the sport builds endurance, given the constant movement over the course of the routine perfected in practice.

The group’s dedication was demonstrated in late decisions to participate in the second and third events that make up the triple crown. Having won Cheersport Atlanta on Feb. 18-19, it made for a quick turnaround to Dallas the following week.

When a spot came available for UCA, held March 11-12, Bartlett said that Gill was only willing to send the team if all committed with no teammates being left out. With calendar sponsorships and pimento cheese fundraisers, team staff and parents organized travel plans and expenses with only four weeks notice and two weeks between the second and third legs.

All team members decided to make the trip to Disney World.

“A lot of it wasn’t planned and our parents have been amazing to make this happen for their kids,” Samantha May said. “It’s been a lot of hard work and of course some expense attached to that, too, and so for everybody to pull together and make this happen for these kids, it’s been such an amazing season watching them. They are undefeated and they have never been without competition, so they go out there every week and every competition and have just dug in and have been supportive of each other and the parents have been so supportive to make this happen.”

Another sign of dedication comes from those living outside the Triad who make it to practice and events, including Ashley Blevins who lives in Roanoke, Virginia and Natty Green, who travels from Stanly County, which is east of Charlotte.

“I gain a family and I’m always happy to be here and be around them all the time,” said Smack cheerleader Ansley Powell. “If there is a bad day at school, I always come back to cheer and I just love to see them.”