Chris Logan beats Kevin Logan by a shot to win 61st Forsyth Senior Championship at Maple Chase

The usual Friday shootout for members at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club is held each week, but Chris Logan and Kevin Logan had their own shootout going in the 61st Forsyth Senior Championship.

When the dust settled it was Chris who fired a 2 under 70 that included a six-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to best Kevin for the title by one shot. The two are friends who play together in tournaments and against each other, and this time it was Chris who got the better of the defending champion.

Kevin had a one-shot lead after nine holes on Friday, but Chris put together a stretch of three straight birdies on the back nine that put him the lead for good at the 14th hole. Chris’ improbable chip in for par on 16 coupled with Kevin’s bogey was the turning point.

That par chip-in gave Chris a two-shot cushion but it was cut to one shot after the 17th hole when Chris bogeyed and Kevin made par as he just missed a long birdie putt.

On 18, Chris got up and down for birdie on the par-5 with a great blast out of a front bunker that sealed it. Kevin put up a challenge and had a 40-foot eagle putt that came up just short. Kevin tapped in for birdie for his 71 but it was one shot too many.

“We battle all the time,” said Chris, 55, who won three Forsyth Championships during his career but won his first Forsyth Senior. “It’s fun and I’m glad to see we both played well, and at least it was one of us winning.”

Both are members at Maple Chase and know the course well and Chris took home the John Goins Trophy for winning the title.

Chris, who also chipped in on the sixth hole, said he’s known for his solid chipping game and he needed it on the 16th hole. He hit a wayward drive left that took a while to find. When he finally hit it out of what was determined a hazard he flubbed his third shot to about 40 yards in front of the green.

That’s when Chris used his chipping touch to make the chip for a par.

“I felt like after a found that ball and there was a ruling and it was a little bit over the time limit but I felt like I won it there with that chip in,” Chris said.

Kevin said it was a battle the entire way.

“It was fun and that’s what we play for,” Kevin said. “After that delay on 16 I had about a 16-foot birdie putt there that got away and I ran it by about six feet so I had a bogey that kind of turned it right there.”

Kevin said a big key was the bunker shot that Chris hit on 18 to within six feet.

“I was thinking birdie would get me into the playoff but that was a helluva bunker shot he hit,” Kevin said. “He played his rear end, and that was good to see, but if you are going to get beat, get beat by a good friend.”

Chris Ingram, who finished second to Kevin Logan last year, finished third with a 71, three shots behind Chris Logan. Todd Brown (73) was fourth and Kenny Flynn (74) was fifth.

Chris Flynt, who is blind, plays in the tournament

His scores over the two days didn’t wipe the smile off 57-year-old Pfafftown resident Chris Flynt's face. Flynt, who is blind, played in the tournament thanks to help from Steven Jones who guided him around over the two days.

Flynt said he had a great time thanks to the fellowship and the guidance that Jones gave him.

“I just met him on Thursday, and this has been fun,” Flynt said about having Jones has his eyes around the course. “Just being able to play golf and be outside and enjoy being in a tournament has been great.”

Jones, who also works with the Forsyth County Special Olympics, said he enjoyed the experience. It helps that Jones plays golf and could give Flynt instructions.

“I just line him up and he swings the club, and then when we are putting I tell him the break of the putt,” said Flynt, who around the green taps on the pin with a club so Jones can hear where the hole is.

After finishing his round Flynt said he would love to play again next year.

“Sure, I’ll be back,” he said. “This was a lot of fun.”

