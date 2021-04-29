 Skip to main content
Chris Paul, Forsyth County native and former Wake Forest star, leading Phoenix Suns to NBA playoffs
Chris Paul, Forsyth County native and former Wake Forest star, leading Phoenix Suns to NBA playoffs

Clippers Suns Basketball

Suns guard Chris Paul making a pass during the victory over the Clippers.

 Matt York, Associated Press

Chris Paul, who grew up in Lewisville and starred for the Wake Forest basketball team, is leading another NBA team to the playoffs. This time, it's the Phoenix Suns, who are breaking an 11-year postseason drought.

What happened

The Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 109-101 on Wednesday night in an ESPN appearance to clinch not only a playoff berth but a position among the top six to avoid the play-in tournament. Paul is in his first season with the Suns, who won 19 games during the 2018-19 season.

How Paul fared

 28 points, including 25 in the second half

 10 assists

What they're saying

 "M-V-P! M-V-P" – Suns fans chanting about Paul.

 "'I'm glad that the guys on our team get to play on this national level so people can see the work that they put in." – Paul, according to AZCentral.com.

 “I know who I am. I knew coming to this situation, I knew who Book (teammate Devin Booker) was, he told me about some of the guys on the team. I knew playing for Monty (Williams, the coach), how detail-oriented he is.” – Paul, according to the Associated Press.

 "That's CP3. It's amazing. He stepped up big in that fourth quarter. Just to be able to watch him and for him to be able to communicate with me. Talks to me during the game. Talking to me after the game. It's a blessing to be in this position. He played well tonight. Did everything on both ends." – Suns reserve point guard Cameron Payne, according to AZCentral.com.

Season statistics

 16.2 points

 4.6 rebounds

 8.7 assists (fourth in league) 

About Paul

 West Forsyth High School alumnus

Will turn 36 on May 6

 16th season

 13th season in playoffs

 109 postseason games (Hornets, Clippers, Rockets and Thunder), averaging 20.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists

 11 All-Star Game appearances

