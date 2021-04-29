Chris Paul, Forsyth County native and former Wake Forest star, leading Phoenix Suns to NBA playoffs

Chris Paul, who grew up in Lewisville and starred for the Wake Forest basketball team, is leading another NBA team to the playoffs. This time, it's the Phoenix Suns, who are breaking an 11-year postseason drought.
What happened
The Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 109-101 on Wednesday night in an ESPN appearance to clinch not only a playoff berth but a position among the top six to avoid the play-in tournament. Paul is in his first season with the Suns, who won 19 games during the 2018-19 season.
How Paul fared
• 28 points, including 25 in the second half
• 10 assists
What they're saying
• "M-V-P! M-V-P" – Suns fans chanting about Paul.
• "'I'm glad that the guys on our team get to play on this national level so people can see the work that they put in." – Paul, according to AZCentral.com.
• “I know who I am. I knew coming to this situation, I knew who Book (teammate Devin Booker) was, he told me about some of the guys on the team. I knew playing for Monty (Williams, the coach), how detail-oriented he is.” – Paul, according to the Associated Press.
• "That's CP3. It's amazing. He stepped up big in that fourth quarter. Just to be able to watch him and for him to be able to communicate with me. Talks to me during the game. Talking to me after the game. It's a blessing to be in this position. He played well tonight. Did everything on both ends." – Suns reserve point guard Cameron Payne, according to AZCentral.com.
Season statistics
• 16.2 points
• 4.6 rebounds
• 8.7 assists (fourth in league)
About Paul
• West Forsyth High School alumnus
• Will turn 36 on May 6
• 16th season
• 13th season in playoffs
• 109 postseason games (Hornets, Clippers, Rockets and Thunder), averaging 20.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists
• 11 All-Star Game appearances