Chris Paul on Winston-Salem: 'I’ve had my hometown and my family with me'

Chris Paul has always talked openly about what Winston-Salem means to him.

So it was no surprise during his post-game news conference on Wednesday night that he wore a baseball cap emblazoned with "Winston Salem."

Unfortunately the hat did not have the hyphen, but that’s not the point.

Paul and his older brother, C.J., grew up in Lewisville and played basketball as youngsters at the YMCAs just like a lot of children. C.J., who has been along for the ride of Chris' NBA career as a special adviser, attended the game in Los Angeles on Wednesday night with their parents, Robin and Charles.

“I always say all these years, I’ve had my hometown and my family with me,” said Paul, who is taking classes at Winston-Salem State to finish his degree requirements after leaving Wake Forest for the NBA after two years. “Like I said, I got an extra hat and T-shirt to give to my brother. Through my whole career he never missed one playoff game that I played in, so anytime we win something like that it’s for my brother, always.”

C.J., also a graduate of West Forsyth who is two years older, played basketball at Hampton and South Carolina Upstate.

“My brother has been there from Day One, everybody knows my brother and even the referees know him,” Paul said. “He’s there and some people are there but he’s there.”

