Christian Beal-Smith declares for NFL Draft

Christian Beal-Smith, the former East Forsyth star who spent four seasons at Wake Forest before transferring to South Carolina, announced on Friday that he is forgoing his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft.

"After much prayer and thoughtful consideration with my family, I would like to announce that I will be declaring for the 2023 Draft in order to pursue a lifelong dream of playing in the NFL," Beal-Smith wrote on his Instagram page.

Beal-Smith’s addition at South Carolina one year ago continued a run of offseason luck for the Gamecocks and Coach Shane Beamer. Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and tight end Austin Stogner joined the program last month and helped South Carolina get to an 8-4 regular-season record before its 45-38 loss to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl.

In four seasons at Wake Forest, Beal-Smith rushed for 1,871 yards and 14 touchdowns. His best season was in 2020, when he ran for 732 yards and five touchdowns. He ran for 604 yards in 2021 and scored seven touchdowns.

Beal-Smith added 21 receptions for 128 yards, but didn't catch a scoring pass.

" ... I would like to thank Wake Forest for allowing me the opportunity to play football while earning my degree," he wrote. "It has been a lifelong dream and a great accomplishment to become a first-generation college graduate."

Beal-Smith received his degree at Wake Forest in communications, with minors in history and humanities. He thanked Wake Forest head football coach Dave Clawson and his assistants for "laying the foundation for my collegiate career ... "

In nine games for the Gamecocks this season, including one start, Beal-Smith ran for 156 yards but scored five touchdowns.