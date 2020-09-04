acc logo blue 091619

Clemson is projected to win the ACC football championship game in 2020 and Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to be the player of the year, according to a vote of journalists who cover the league or its teams.

The predicted order of finish, followed by projections for All-ACC.

ACC poll

(First-place votes in parenthesis, followed by total points)

1. Clemson (132) 2,008 - also picked to win ACC Football Championship Game

2. Notre Dame (2) 1,824

3. North Carolina 1,682

4. Louisville 1,434

5. Virginia Tech 1,318

6. Miami, 1,280

7. Florida State, 1,177

8. Pitt, 1,132

9. Virginia, 994

10. Wake Forest 659

11. N.C. State 634

12. Duke 618

13. Boston College 532

14. Syracuse 449

15. Georgia Tech 339

ACC player of the year

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson 100

2. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson 30

3. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina 1

4. Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina 1

5. Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame 1

6. Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest 1

All-ACC predictions

(Total votes in parenthesis)

Offense

WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (100)

WR – Tutu Atwell, Louisville (96)

WR – Dazz Newsome, North Carolina (75)

TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami (77)

AP – Michael Carter, North Carolina (82)

OT – Jackson Carman, Clemson (64)

OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College (61)

OG – Zion Johnson, Boston College (78)

OG – Aaron Banks, Notre Dame (34)

C – Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt (80)

QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (131)

RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson (133)

RB – Javian Hawkins, Louisville (80)

Defense

DE – Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest (89)

DE – Patrick Jones II, Pitt (37)

DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State (108)

DT – Tyler Davis, Clemson (75)

LB – Chazz Surratt, North Carolina (106)

LB – Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech (66)

LB – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (47)

CB – Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State (90)

CB – Derion Kendrick, Clemson (85)

S – Paris Ford, Pitt (62)

S – Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State (56)

Special teams

PK – Nick Sciba, Wake Forest (69)

P – Trenton Gill, NC State (43)

SP – Damond Philyaw-Johnson, Duke (48)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments