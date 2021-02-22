Cole Foley, a starting offensive lineman at Davidson and Mount Tabor graduate, was glad to be on the football field again

Cole Foley, a junior offensive lineman at Davidson, called it “reward soreness” when he woke up Sunday morning.
Davidson played its first of seven games in a spring football season on Saturday losing to No. 21-ranked Elon 26-23. It was the Wildcats only nonconference game of the spring, and now they will turn their attention to competing in the Pioneer League.
Foley, a Winston-Salem native and graduate of Mount Tabor, said on a scale of 1 to 10 on soreness he was at about a 12.
"Yes, I'm hurting," he said.
That soreness was worth it, however, because the fun part of football had finally arrived with an actual game.
Foley, who is 6-foot-3 and around 290 pounds, played every snap in Saturday’s game as the Wildcats amassed more than 400 yards of offense to nearly upset a top-25 program.
“It felt amazing,” Foley said about playing in a game for the first time since losing to Drake 31-28 on Nov. 23, 2019.
“How many days has that been?” he asked. “It felt like an eternity.”
Also seeing plenty of action for the Wildcats was senior defensive end James Boyle, who is from Advance and is a Davie County High School graduate.
The Wildcats, who play in a non-scholarship league, were 8-4 last season and have high expectations this spring. They are shooting for the FCS playoffs with the Pioneer League champion getting an automatic berth.
The luxury for the Wildcats is they had a full fall practice schedule with 15 practices and a “fall” game. And while the Football Bowl Subdivision played its season played in the fall, most FCS programs are playing now.
“It was tough to watch all those games in the fall,” Foley said. “But I’m just thankful we get a chance to be out there.”
Foley said during their fall practices there were a couple of COVID cases within the program but nothing that shut down practices for an extended time. This spring, Foley says the team is practicing safe social distancing and staying away from large groups whenever possible.
“We all just realize that if we want to play we have to be smart,” Foley said. “I hardly get to see my girlfriend (a field hockey player at Davidson), but those are the sacrifices we all have to make.”
Foley said that the Wildcats get tested twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays for COVID-19, which he says is now a part of their routine during game weeks. During Saturday's game the players didn't wear masks under their helmets while on the field, but Foley said on the sidelines when the offense wasn't in the game he and his teammates wore masks.
As for playing that first football game in 455 days, Foley said the soreness will go away but the memory will last a long time.
“We are competitive and wanted to win because that’s why you play the game,” Foley said, "but overall being out there and playing was such a reward for all the hard work we did last fall and into this spring. I could definitely tell we were all excited to be out there again.”
