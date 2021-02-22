Cole Foley, a starting offensive lineman at Davidson and Mount Tabor graduate, was glad to be on the football field again

The luxury for the Wildcats is they had a full fall practice schedule with 15 practices and a “fall” game. And while the Football Bowl Subdivision played its season played in the fall, most FCS programs are playing now.

“It was tough to watch all those games in the fall,” Foley said. “But I’m just thankful we get a chance to be out there.”

Foley said during their fall practices there were a couple of COVID cases within the program but nothing that shut down practices for an extended time. This spring, Foley says the team is practicing safe social distancing and staying away from large groups whenever possible.

“We all just realize that if we want to play we have to be smart,” Foley said. “I hardly get to see my girlfriend (a field hockey player at Davidson), but those are the sacrifices we all have to make.”

Foley said that the Wildcats get tested twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays for COVID-19, which he says is now a part of their routine during game weeks. During Saturday's game the players didn't wear masks under their helmets while on the field, but Foley said on the sidelines when the offense wasn't in the game he and his teammates wore masks.