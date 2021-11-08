College basketball preview 2021-22: What you need to know

• High Point women and men: High Point, which opened the Qubein Center last week, will play a women's and men's doubleheader on Tuesday for the first regular-season games in the facility. Elon's women will play High Point at 5 p.m. (ESPN+), and the Division III Shenandoah men meet the Panthers at 8 p.m. (ESPN+).

Notable

• Duke is predicted to finish first in the ACC men's regular season, with Carolina third, State ninth and Wake Forest 13th.

• State is the preseason pick to finish first in the ACC women's regular season, with Carolina seventh, Duke eighth and Wake Forest 12th.

• Gonzaga, the 2021 NCAA Tournament runner-up to Baylor, is ranked No. 1 to start the men's season, followed by UCLA and Kansas. The ACC's Duke is ranked ninth, with North Carolina No. 19, Florida State No. 20 and VirginiaNo. 25.

• South Carolina opens as the top-ranked team in the AP women's top 25, followed by Connecticut and Stanford. Besides No. 5 State, the ACC's Louisville is No. 6, Florida State is No. 16, Georgia Tech is No. 17, and Virginia Tech is No. 24.