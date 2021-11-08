College basketball preview 2021-22: What you need to know

Tuesday is the opening day of the college basketball season. What you need to know:
Big Four
The season openers for the state's ACC men's teams:
• Duke: Kentucky, Madison Square Garden, New York, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN, ESPN3).
• North Carolina: Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m. Tuesday (ACC).
• N.C. State: Bucknell, 8 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+).
• Wake Forest: William & Mary, 7 p.m. Wednesday (ACCNX).
The season openers for the state's ACC women's teams:
• Duke: Winthrop, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ACCNX).
• North Carolina: A&T, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday (ACCNX).
• N.C. State: South Carolina, 5 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN, ESPN3). The Gamecocks are the No. 1-ranked team to open the season, and the Wolfpack is No. 5.
• Wake Forest: At Mercer, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+).
Other openers
• Winston-Salem State men: At West Liberty State, 5:30 p.m. Friday. Coach Cleo Hill's Rams, the 2019-20 CIAA champions, will play West Liberty State twice, also on Saturday and will play their Gaines Center opener at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 against Carolina University.
• Winston-Salem State women: At Concord, noon Saturday. WSSU, coached by L'Tona Lamonte, will also face Fairmont State on the road Sunday, and they'll host Carolina University at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in their home opener.
• Appalachian State men: At Iona, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN3). Coach Dustin Kerns' Mountaineers, who won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament to reach the NCAAs last season, will return Justin Forrest, who is predicted to make All-Sun Belt Conference first team. Appalachian State is predicted fourth in the Sun Belt regular-season standings. Georgia State, Louisiana and Texas State are picked ahead of the Mountaineers. App State's first home game will be 6:30 p.m. Friday against East Tennessee State (ESPN+).
• Appalachian State women: Lees-McRae, 5 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+). Appalachian State (15-12 last season), coached by Angel Elderkin, is predicted to finish sixth in the 12-team league. Troy is the favorite to win the regular season. App State's Michaela Porter is predicted to make third-team All-Sun Belt, as is Kernersville's Deaja Richardson of Coastal Carolina.
• High Point women and men: High Point, which opened the Qubein Center last week, will play a women's and men's doubleheader on Tuesday for the first regular-season games in the facility. Elon's women will play High Point at 5 p.m. (ESPN+), and the Division III Shenandoah men meet the Panthers at 8 p.m. (ESPN+).
Notable
• Duke is predicted to finish first in the ACC men's regular season, with Carolina third, State ninth and Wake Forest 13th.
• State is the preseason pick to finish first in the ACC women's regular season, with Carolina seventh, Duke eighth and Wake Forest 12th.
• Gonzaga, the 2021 NCAA Tournament runner-up to Baylor, is ranked No. 1 to start the men's season, followed by UCLA and Kansas. The ACC's Duke is ranked ninth, with North Carolina No. 19, Florida State No. 20 and VirginiaNo. 25.
• South Carolina opens as the top-ranked team in the AP women's top 25, followed by Connecticut and Stanford. Besides No. 5 State, the ACC's Louisville is No. 6, Florida State is No. 16, Georgia Tech is No. 17, and Virginia Tech is No. 24.