 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College basketball preview 2021-22: What you need to know
0 Comments
top story

College basketball preview 2021-22: What you need to know

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NCAA Norfolk St Appalachian St Basketball

Appalachian State's Justin Forrest driving to the basketball during an NCAA Tournament game against Norfolk State in March.

 Doug McSchooler, Associated Press

Tuesday is the opening day of the college basketball season. What you need to know:

Big Four

The season openers for the state's ACC men's teams:

 Duke: Kentucky, Madison Square Garden, New York, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN, ESPN3).

 North Carolina: Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m. Tuesday (ACC).

 N.C. State: Bucknell, 8 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+).

 Wake Forest: William & Mary, 7 p.m. Wednesday (ACCNX).

The season openers for the state's ACC women's teams:

 Duke: Winthrop, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ACCNX).

 North Carolina: A&T, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday (ACCNX).

 N.C. State: South Carolina, 5 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN, ESPN3). The Gamecocks are the No. 1-ranked team to open the season, and the Wolfpack is No. 5.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

 Wake Forest: At Mercer, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+).

Other openers

 Winston-Salem State men: At West Liberty State, 5:30 p.m. Friday. Coach Cleo Hill's Rams, the 2019-20 CIAA champions, will play West Liberty State twice, also on Saturday and will play their Gaines Center opener at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 against Carolina University.

 Winston-Salem State women: At Concord, noon Saturday. WSSU, coached by L'Tona Lamonte, will also face Fairmont State on the road Sunday, and they'll host Carolina University at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in their home opener.

 Appalachian State men: At Iona, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN3). Coach Dustin Kerns' Mountaineers, who won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament to reach the NCAAs last season, will return Justin Forrest, who is predicted to make All-Sun Belt Conference first team. Appalachian State is predicted fourth in the Sun Belt regular-season standings. Georgia State, Louisiana and Texas State are picked ahead of the Mountaineers. App State's first home game will be 6:30 p.m. Friday against East Tennessee State (ESPN+).

 Appalachian State women: Lees-McRae, 5 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+). Appalachian State (15-12 last season), coached by Angel Elderkin, is predicted to finish sixth in the 12-team league. Troy is the favorite to win the regular season. App State's Michaela Porter is predicted to make third-team All-Sun Belt, as is Kernersville's Deaja Richardson of Coastal Carolina.

 High Point women and men: High Point, which opened the Qubein Center last week, will play a women's and men's doubleheader on Tuesday for the first regular-season games in the facility. Elon's women will play High Point at 5 p.m. (ESPN+), and the Division III Shenandoah men meet the Panthers at 8 p.m. (ESPN+).

Notable

 Duke is predicted to finish first in the ACC men's regular season, with Carolina third, State ninth and Wake Forest 13th.

 State is the preseason pick to finish first in the ACC women's regular season, with Carolina seventh, Duke eighth and Wake Forest 12th.

 Gonzaga, the 2021 NCAA Tournament runner-up to Baylor, is ranked No. 1 to start the men's season, followed by UCLA and Kansas. The ACC's Duke is ranked ninth, with North Carolina No. 19, Florida State No. 20 and VirginiaNo. 25.

 South Carolina opens as the top-ranked team in the AP women's top 25, followed by Connecticut and Stanford. Besides No. 5 State, the ACC's Louisville is No. 6, Florida State is No. 16, Georgia Tech is No. 17, and Virginia Tech is No. 24.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News