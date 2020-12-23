Most college students are home for the holidays, if they even left home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. But the state’s Division I basketball players aren’t most college students, and some of them won’t be spending Christmas with their families.

That’s because they’re staying on campus so that they can play conference games in late December or early January.

HOME FOR CHRISTMAS? Here’s when men’s basketball players at Duke, North Carolina, N.C. A&T, N.C. State, UNCG and Wake Forest went home for the holidays: School Departure Return Duke Dec. 17 Dec. 23 North Carolina Dec. 22 Dec. 26-27 N.C. A&T Dec. 22 Dec. 26 N.C. State Dec. 22 Dec. 26 UNCG Dec. 22 Dec. 26 Wake Forest Dec. 21 Dec. 26

Duke’s players had time off with family after their win at Notre Dame on Dec. 16 but had to return to Durham on Wednesday, so they won’t be home for Christmas.

North Carolina, N.C. A&T, N.C. State and UNCG let their players go home after games Tuesday night to return Saturday or Sunday.

Wake Forest had planned to keep its players on campus for the holidays, but that changed this week when coach Steve Forbes gave them the option to go home and return Saturday.

“I hate it,” Wake Forest’s first-year coach said recently when the plan was to keep the Deacons around for the holidays. “We're going to try to make it the best that we can for them, but I just didn't really see any way of them not having to stay here."

Forbes’ team has played only two games and none since Nov. 27 because of positive COVID-19 tests in the Wake program and in the programs of some opponents. So, the plan was to resume practice Monday and prepare for the Deacons’ ACC opener Dec. 30 at Joel Coliseum against Syracuse.

What changed Tuesday? The game was postponed because of a positive test by a player, coach or staff member at Buffalo, the team Syracuse played Saturday.

It’s the third time Syracuse has paused its season because of the coronavirus, and we haven’t even gotten through December.

Welcome to college basketball in a pandemic.

What will happen after the holidays? It’s impossible to say, but one thing is certain. The NCAA will try to play as many games as possible because of TV contracts and because there’s a $770 million pot of gold at the end of the rainbow if it can complete the 2021 Tournament, which is scheduled to be played in a “bubble” in the Indianapolis area. CBS and Turner Sports pay the NCAA $770 million each year for the right to televise March Madness.

“I know the NCAA is worried about the end game,” says Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, the winningest Division I men’s basketball coach in the history of the game. “They’re not as worried about the game we’re playing right now.”

Maybe they should be.

The mental game

Dr. James Houle is the lead sports psychologist for Ohio State and a member of the Clinical/Counseling Sports Psychology Association. He’s also a former college gymnast who understands the pressures and demands of being an elite athlete.

“Some student-athlete concerns during the pandemics have revolved around a lack of motivation, feeling socially isolated and restricted, frustration (often from the start and stop of practice and season), low mood and anxiety” often about the uncertainty of the future, Houle writes in an email.

Houle says that having to stay on campus during the holidays to compete in their sport “can create a sense of further isolation and questioning the purpose of what they are doing.” That isolation can be more acute if the athletes are far from home.

UNCG allowed its players to go home after Tuesday night’s game at N.C. A&T and they are not required to return to campus until Saturday, but the trip is simply too long and too risky for some players.

Spartans junior forward Angelo Allegri is from Kansas City, Mo. Allegri would love to go home to see his mother, his grandmother and his aunt, who are 15 hours away from UNCG. But instead, he will be in the off-campus house he shares with teammates Mohammed Abdulsalam, Ryan Tankelewicz and Khyre Thompson.

“Family is everything to me,” Allegri says. “I do everything for my family.”

But this year, not going home is “the sacrifice you have to make so that you can be safe and play and you don’t come back being positive and you and your team are out for two weeks,” he says. “It’s definitely difficult. It was a hard pill to swallow realizing that this is the time of the year when everybody comes together. You get in the Christmas spirit, you share presents. It’s just a good time, and not being able to do that and embrace that is definitely tough.”

A&T also allowed its players to go home after Tuesday night’s game and will bring them back Saturday. But Ty Lyons, a junior forward for Aggies, won’t be spending Christmas with his parents and his younger brother in Amityville, N.Y. He’ll be with his grandfather Bobby Lyons and cousins, who live in Raleigh.

“It’s not too far a trip, and it’s still love and atmosphere,” says Lyons, who plans to speak with his family on Long Island via Zoom. “I’ve been around my cousins for as long as I can remember. It will be good just to get away for a while.”

But he knows how important it is to stay safe and to avoid possible exposure to the coronavirus because a cluster kept the Aggies from practicing for two weeks in November, something that also happened at UNCG.

Coach Will Jones “is always telling us to follow protocols and make sure you do what you have to do,” Lyons says. “As long as you stay disciplined, it’s not anything we can’t handle. You just control what you can control.”

Lyons will lean on his A&T teammates to get through the holidays.

“That’s what our brotherhood is about,” he says. “Even though we don’t see our immediate family, we still have that second family just to take our minds off that.”

‘They need to go home’

A&T and UNCG officials didn’t have to think too long before deciding to let their players go home for the holidays.

“We made a decision a long time ago that for mental health reasons — it may not be the best thing for basketball — that they need to go home and see their families,” says UNCG coach Wes Miller. “I know our support staff and (athletics director) Kim Record and her staff have been on top of every detail, and I don’t expect this to be any different.”

Similar discussions occurred at A&T, where Jones and athletics director Earl Hilton were on the same page.

“I want our guys to go home and enjoy Christmas for the couple of days that they have,” Jones says. “I trust that they’ll be as safe as they can. We’ll test them, follow protocols and hopefully get back to playing Jan. 2.”

While players are away from campus, they will participate in daily screening online and schools will deal with any symptoms individually. Jones is confident his players will avoid exposure to the coronavirus.

“Right now we’ve played more games than anybody in the country,” he says of the Aggies, who have played 12 games. “That’s a testament in itself.”

Both A&T and UNCG will have their basketball players tested for COVID-19 on each of the first three days they are back at school and will not allow them to participate in any practices or workouts until at least one negative result has come back.

“The kids need to go home,” Record says. “Yes, there’s a risk, but at the same time there’s risk keeping them here and keeping them away from their family during a time that’s family time.”

UNCG’s Allegri is more concerned about his family than he is about himself.

“It’s just about them being safe,” he says. “My grandma still has to work, and it’s tough for her because she really has to make sure she’s safe. My mom and my aunt and everybody have really been taking this seriously and taking precautions and making sure they’re taking care of each other.”

They ‘absolutely aren’t’ amateurs

As important as it is for players to be with family during the holidays, it’s important to them to play basketball.

“We’re playing because these kids need to play,” says A&T’s Jones. “They need to have an outlet.”

But at college basketball’s highest levels, schools are playing as much as anything because they need to generate revenue. Even with limited fans or no fans, TV money still flows into the conferences and the universities if games are being played. It’s money that didn’t flow from the TV networks and to the conferences and schools in March of this year.

Pitt’s coach, former Duke standout Jason Capel, recently said: “One of the things that has come about with all of this since everything happened in March when the season was canceled, I don’t think anyone can say anymore that these young men are amateurs. That’s out the window. They’re not. They absolutely aren’t.”

But the Aggies’ Jones believes it’s still about the experience for his players.

“They only have one time to be 20, only one time to be 21, only one time to be a junior, only one time to be a senior,” A&T’s coach says. “If we can do it safely and allow these kids to play, that’s the right thing to do.”

It’s the only thing to do, UNCG’s Allegri says.

“Basketball right now is what I have to do," he says, "for me and my teammates.”

