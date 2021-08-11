J.R. Smith, retired two-time NBA champion, is enrolled at N.C. A&T

Smith, who had committed to play at North Carolina in 2004, carved out an outstanding 16-year career with six NBA teams.

Playing to a 5 handicap, Smith said he had played casual rounds over the last 10 days with several of his would-be teammates at A&T.

Aggies coach Richard Watkins, who oversees the men’s and women’s team, says he’s waiting for the compliance office at A&T and the NCAA to approve Smith’s eligibility.

“It's not very often that somebody in his position really has an opportunity to do this and to be able to go ahead and move in that direction,” Watkins said. “You know, he's a former professional athlete, but it’s a set of circumstances where he didn’t go to college out of high school. His (eligibility) clock never started.”

Wyndham tournament director Mark Brazil said his event would get behind two golf tournaments A&T will host, likely at Bryan Park.

“A women’s tournament is planned for the fall and the men's tournament will be in the spring,” Brazil said. “We are excited about that, and we’re excited that J.R. is playing here today.”