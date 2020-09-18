College football on the air: Sept. 18-19

College football games that will be available on TV or streaming this weekend:
Friday's game
7:30 p.m.: Campbell at Coastal Carolina (ESPN)
Saturday's games
Noon: Boston College at Duke (Fox Sports Carolinas)
Noon: Syracuse at Pittsburgh (ACC)
Noon: Houston at Baylor (WGHP)
Noon: Navy at Tulane (WXLV)
Noon: Tulsa at Oklahoma State (ESPN)
Noon: La.-Lafayette at Georgia State (ESPN2)
Noon: Liberty at Western Kentucky (ESPNU)
Noon: Austin Peay at Cincinnati (ESPN+)
2:30 p.m.: South Florida at Notre Dame (USA)
3 p.m.: Stephen F. Austin at Texas-San Antonio (ESPN3)
3:30 p.m.: Appalachian State at Marshall (WFMY)
3:30 p.m.: Central Florida at Georgia Tech (ESPN)
3:30 p.m.: Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern (ESPN2)
4 p.m.: The Citadel at Clemson (ACC)
4 p.m.: Troy at Middle Tennessee (ESPNU)
6 p.m.: SMU at North Texas (CBS Sports)
7:30 p.m.: Miami at Louisville (WXLV)
7:30 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi (ESPN2)
7:30 p.m.: Texas State at La.-Monroe (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Wake Forest at N.C. State (ACC)
9 p.m.: Abilene Christian at Texas-El Paso (ESPN3)