 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College football on the air: Sept. 18-19
0 comments

College football on the air: Sept. 18-19

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
WakeFootball (copy)

Ryan Smenda and Wake Forest will visit N.C. State on Saturday night.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

College football games that will be available on TV or streaming this weekend:

Friday's game

7:30 p.m.: Campbell at Coastal Carolina (ESPN)

Saturday's games

Noon: Boston College at Duke (Fox Sports Carolinas)

Noon: Syracuse at Pittsburgh (ACC)

Noon: Houston at Baylor (WGHP)

Noon: Navy at Tulane (WXLV)

Noon: Tulsa at Oklahoma State (ESPN)

Noon: La.-Lafayette at Georgia State (ESPN2)

Noon: Liberty at Western Kentucky (ESPNU)

Noon: Austin Peay at Cincinnati (ESPN+)

2:30 p.m.: South Florida at Notre Dame (USA)

3 p.m.: Stephen F. Austin at Texas-San Antonio (ESPN3)

3:30 p.m.: Appalachian State at Marshall (WFMY)

3:30 p.m.: Central Florida at Georgia Tech (ESPN)

3:30 p.m.: Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: The Citadel at Clemson (ACC)

4 p.m.: Troy at Middle Tennessee (ESPNU)

6 p.m.: SMU at North Texas (CBS Sports)

7:30 p.m.: Miami at Louisville (WXLV)

7:30 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi (ESPN2)

7:30 p.m.: Texas State at La.-Monroe (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Wake Forest at N.C. State (ACC)

9 p.m.: Abilene Christian at Texas-El Paso (ESPN3)

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News