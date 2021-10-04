A&T freshman kicker Andrew Brown has delivered in a big way through four games

GREENSBORO – One of the perks of playing close to home was evident on Saturday for Andrew Brown, a freshman placekicker at N.C. A&T who starred at West Davidson High School.
After the Aggies dispatched of Robert Morris rather easily at Truist Stadium Brown was hanging out with his parents in the parking lot after the game.
He had to be summoned to talk to a journalist, and told his parents he’d be right back.
“That’s really a great thing because our house is about 45 minutes from here,” said Brown, who has been sensational so far making 7 of 8 field goals for the 2-2 Aggies and making all 12 of his point-after attempts.
Brown, who graduated from West Davidson in 2020, arrived in Greensboro last fall but with COVID-19 there was no season so Brown acclimated himself to college life without the pressure of playing in any games.
“I do think that helped me with us not playing at all last season even though it was disappointing,” said Brown, whose father, Chris, is the boys soccer coach at West Davidson. “I mean, we all wanted to play but we also understood that we couldn’t.”
Dominic Frescura, the kicking coach for the Aggies, discovered Brown at a kicking camp in 2019 and watched his progress in high school. Frescura said the explosive right leg was obvious so later in the recruiting process Frescura showed some film of Brown to head coach Sam Washington and some of the other coaches.
“It was unfortunate that COVID delayed the start of his career for us but that was certainly a common theme around the country,” Frescura said. “The benefit to that time off was being able to get the kids in the weight-room and have them go through conditioning drills more often than we normally would.”
Frescura said part of Brown’s development is a result of the work Brown did last year with strength coach Faris El-Ali.
“All of our kids who went through his workout program were able to gain speed, lose fat, and increase muscle mass to varying degrees, Andrew included,” Frescura said.
Brown hasn’t missed a beat transitioning to college and the pressure that comes with being a placekicker. He slid into the starting spot after Noel Ruiz transferred to Georgia State. In 2019 Ruiz was 23 of 27 on field-goal attempts with his longest a 52-yarder.
Washington, who throws out a lot of nicknames to his players, calls Brown ‘Money’ because he’s done so well.
Because Brown doesn’t believe in superstitions, he’s OK with acknowledging his success.
“It just feels better and better every game especially when we are at home,” Brown said about his steady improvement. “Everyone trusts me so it makes me feel better about myself and really gives me confidence.”
Another aspect of his game is kickoffs and he is working hard getting more consistent in trying to hit the end zone for touchbacks. So far he’s had four touchbacks on 23 kickoffs but delivered his best kickoff in the second quarter of Saturday’s 41-14 win over Robert Morris.
As he hit a line drive kick to about the 10-yard line it backed up and stayed in bounds much like a well-delivered wedge shot in golf. The return man for Robert Morris had no choice but to pick up the ball and try to run but he was tackled after just a 4-yard run pinning the Colonials deep in their own territory.
“I’m trying to work on my kickoffs as well because that’s an important part of my job,” said Brown, who was All-Northwest in 2018 for the Winston-Salem Journal and was a two-time All-Conference player as well as an All-America as selected by maxpreps.com.
Washington said landing a local player with Brown’s ability is a bonus for his program. It’s hard to say how many close games the Aggies could be involved in during their initial tour around the Big South Conference but Brown is an obvious weapon.
Brown’s only scholarship offer after his final season at West Davidson came from the Aggies and he jumped at the chance to kick at the Division I FCS level. His family and friends can make the short drive to home games and he said the winning tradition is a big deal.
“He was signed, sealed and he’s delivered,” Washington said when asked where the Aggies found Brown.
Frescura said one of Brown’s best attribute just might be his positive attitude and how he never gets down on himself even if he’s struggling in practice.
“He is extremely poised for being a freshman and possesses the short term memory that kickers need,” Frescura said.
Because the Aggies are new to the Big South it’s a good bet that Brown, who has made a 47-yarder for his longest of the season, is under the radar because he’s the youngest starter on the team. He’s OK with that because he’s considered himself under the radar for a long time.
“I feel like I’m a weapon on our offense,” Brown said. “We don’t want our offense to stall out but if it does I’m ready to go out there and try to get us those three points.”
