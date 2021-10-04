A&T freshman kicker Andrew Brown has delivered in a big way through four games

Another aspect of his game is kickoffs and he is working hard getting more consistent in trying to hit the end zone for touchbacks. So far he’s had four touchbacks on 23 kickoffs but delivered his best kickoff in the second quarter of Saturday’s 41-14 win over Robert Morris.

As he hit a line drive kick to about the 10-yard line it backed up and stayed in bounds much like a well-delivered wedge shot in golf. The return man for Robert Morris had no choice but to pick up the ball and try to run but he was tackled after just a 4-yard run pinning the Colonials deep in their own territory.

“I’m trying to work on my kickoffs as well because that’s an important part of my job,” said Brown, who was All-Northwest in 2018 for the Winston-Salem Journal and was a two-time All-Conference player as well as an All-America as selected by maxpreps.com.

Washington said landing a local player with Brown’s ability is a bonus for his program. It’s hard to say how many close games the Aggies could be involved in during their initial tour around the Big South Conference but Brown is an obvious weapon.