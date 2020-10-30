ACC-Big Ten Challenge basketball pairings announced

The ACC has announced pairings for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge men's basketball games Dec. 8-9.
Game times and TV network assignments will be announced.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Illinois at Duke
North Carolina at Iowa
Boston College at Minnesota
Ohio State at Notre Dame
Penn State at Virginia Tech
Purdue at Miami
Syracuse at Rutgers
Wednesday, Dec. 9
N.C. State at Michigan
Georgia Tech at Nebraska
Indiana at Florida State
Louisville at Wisconsin
Maryland at Clemson
Michigan State at Virginia
Pitt at Northwestern
