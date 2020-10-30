 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ACC-Big Ten Challenge basketball pairings announced
0 comments

ACC-Big Ten Challenge basketball pairings announced

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
acc big ten challenge logo

The ACC has announced pairings for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge men's basketball games Dec. 8-9.

Game times and TV network assignments will be announced.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Illinois at Duke

North Carolina at Iowa

Boston College at Minnesota

Ohio State at Notre Dame

Penn State at Virginia Tech

Purdue at Miami

Syracuse at Rutgers

Wednesday, Dec. 9

N.C. State at Michigan

Georgia Tech at Nebraska

Indiana at Florida State

Louisville at Wisconsin

Maryland at Clemson

Michigan State at Virginia

Pitt at Northwestern

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News