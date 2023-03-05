GREENSBORO - The 70th ACC men’s basketball tournament will begin Tuesday and the pairings have been announced.

While the ACC women’s championship will be played Sunday afternoon at the Greensboro Coliseum with Virginia Tech against Louisville at 1 p.m., soon after that the floor will be replaced with the men’s version for next week’s tournament.

After capturing its first ACC regular-season championship since the 2012-13 season, Mi-ami (24-6, 15-5 ACC) claimed the tournament’s No. 1 seed as well as a double bye into the Thursday quarterfinals. Virginia (23-6, 15-5) shared the ACC regular-season crown and notched the No. 2 seed in the tournament, with the Hurricanes earning the tiebreaker for the top seed based on their 66-64 victory over Virginia on Dec. 20 in Coral Gables, Florida.

No. 3 seed Clemson (22-9, 14-6) and No. 4 Duke (23-8, 14-6) also claimed double byes and will open tournament play on Thursday. The Tigers notched their best tournament seed since earning the No. 3 seed in 2008.

The tournament opens Tuesday with a trio of games. No. 12 seed Florida State (9-22, 7-13) faces No. 13 Georgia Tech (14-17, 6-14) in the opener at 2 p.m. No. 10 Boston Col-lege (15-16, 9-11) plays No. 15 Louisville (4-27, 2-18) at 4:30 p.m., while No. 11 Virginia Tech (18-13, 8-12) takes on No. 14 Notre Dame (11-20, 3-17) in the nightcap at 7 p.m.

No. 8 seed Syracuse (17-14, 10-10) plays No. 9 Wake Forest (18-13, 10-10) at noon Wednesday to start the second round. No. 5 seed Pitt (21-10, 14-6) battles the winner of the Florida State-Georgia Tech contest at 2:30 p.m. In the second session, No. 7 North Carolina (19-12, 11-9) plays the winner of the Boston College-Louisville game at 7 p.m., while No. 6 NC State (22-9, 12-8) takes on the Virginia Tech-Notre Dame winner at 9:30 p.m.

The Wednesday winners then will move on to play the tournament’s top four seeds on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

All 14 tournament games will be nationally televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ACC Network. In addition, all games will be available for streaming via ACCNX.