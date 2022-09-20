ACC office to Charlotte: What they're saying

Reaction to the ACC office move from Greensboro to Charlotte.

What they're saying

• "This was a very difficult decision for us to relocate from Greensboro. It's been the home of the ACC since May 8, 1953. And the entire conference is grateful to the city and its first-class representatives, including Mayor (Nancy) Vaughan, who I just think the world of. I'm really glad that we will celebrate an entire 70 years here as we will be in Greensboro in a kind of a transition period over the next eight to 10 months." – ACC commissioner Jim Phillips on the decision to move the league headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte.

• "We wanted a home that had population size and positive growth trends, growth and diversity of population; access to a large international airport or hub airport with effective accessibility to and from all ACC member schools; anticipated benefit to the overall ACC brand; a forward-facing brand opportunity, marketing all of those things that have connectivity to it; and then synergies to existing and prospective partners in a variety of spaces, including the financial space, including corporate sponsorships. Charlotte, as we looked at the data and the information objectively, it's been selected the No. 1 state for business by CNBC. Charlotte Douglas International is the fifth-busiest airport in the world. We have maybe a little more than 80,000 ACC graduates that live in the Charlotte region. It's home to nearly 500 global and regional headquarters in the city. So those are those are part of the data-driven as well as other elements that were deeply considered by the board and by myself. And then the opportunity to have a concentrated talent pool also was something else that through the process was important to our group." – Phillips on Charlotte's strengths.

• "In addition to the benefits of bringing competitions and events to Charlotte and retaining our footprint in North Carolina, which have significant economic benefits beyond just the employee base that we're discussing, Charlotte has recognized that this is more than a typical headquarters relocation. We're excited to partner in meaningful ways with Charlotte. We think that Charlotte's identity as a growing city and a lively sports town coupled with the ACC bring two incredible brands together. We want to continue the collaborative spirit that e established, which was essential in bringing the ACC to Charlotte. We think we can deepen the partnership with Charlotte that will increase our conference visibility and accessibility to fans but also help Charlotte and various North Carolina organizations promote health and safety, including mental well-being. They share our commitments to diversity and inclusion. There are a lot of both economic and non-economic benefits that that drive this decision. We look forward to continued and expanded partnerships, especially in the years ahead, through Greensboro, which will continue to host future ACC championships as well." – Duke University president Vincent Price.

• "No hesitancy at all." – Phillips on the ACC's ability to keep men's and women's basketball championships in North Carolina to meet the legislature's requirements for receiving $15 million in economic incentives.

• "Just because the physical placement of the office is in a different location does not at all necessarily impact the opportunity that Greensboro will have. And it has been a phenomenal home for the championships: both men's and women's basketball, the swimming championships as well as golf. You're going to continue to see Greensboro in that rotation as we look into the future, and that's really a credit to Commissioner (John) Swofford several years ago (as he) started to move some of the higher-profile championships to different locations. We look forward to again partnering strongly with Greensboro into the future when we look at championships."

• "Ultimately that's a question for the state and but I would just say this: The economic development and having championships here. I think the return on investment will highly outweighed the $15 million. But again, I can't speak for anyone other than the ACC. We looked at that, and that was part of the agreement. I think the ACC certainly feels that there will be major benefits for the state." – Phillips, responding to a question about legislators offering $15 million in incentives for an office of about 50 employees to stay in North Carolina, ultimately moving from Greensboro to Charlotte.

• "I wish @theACC the very best. The commissioner’s $15M vanity project is funded by NC taxpayers, and that’s shameful. We’re fortunate our schools, healthcare systems, and state infrastructure are so well funded. (SARCASM)" – Sen. Michael Garrett, D-Guilford, via Twitter. Garrett represents District 27 and is seeking re-election against Republican Richard "Josh" Sessoms.