ACC Tournament update

Results and pairings for the 2021 men's basketball ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum:

At Greensboro Coliseum

First round

Tuesday's results

No. 13 Miami 79, No. 12 Pittsburgh 73

No. 10 Duke vs. No. 15 Boston College

No. 11 Notre Dame 80, No. 14 Wake Forest 77

Second round

Wednesday's games

No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 N.C. State, noon (ACC)

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 13 Miami, 2:30 (ACC)

No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 10 Duke, 6:30 (ACC)

No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Notre Dame, 9 (ACC)

Quarterfinals

Thursday's games

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 8 Syracuse-No. 9 N.C. State winner, noon (ESPN or ESPN2)

No. 4 Georgia Tech vs. No. 5 Clemson—No. 12 Pittsburgh-No. 13 Miami winner, 2:30 (ESPN or ESPN2)