AGGIE EXTRA: Don't let the North Alabama record (0-5) fool you
N.C. A&T Graphic

North Alabama will play in Greensboro on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Don’t let the record of North Alabama fool you.

That’s the takeaway from my conversation with David Glovach, the beat writer for North Alabama who works for the Florence TimesDaily in Alabama.

Glovach and I talked for a few minutes via Zoom about Saturday’s game between the Lions and the Aggies in Greensboro at Truist Stadium.

While North Alabama is technically in the Big South Conference it is not eligible for the conference championship as it moves to the Atlantic Sun Conference next season at the FBS Division I level. The games with North Alabama, however, still count in the conference standings so N.C. A&T has plenty to play for as it tries to move to 2-0 in league play.

North Alabama’s most impressive loss was probably a 27-24 setback to Jacksonville State, which beat Florida State earlier this season. Last week the Lions lost to Campbell 48-31.

What’s interesting for A&T as it gets going in the Big South is why isn’t it playing Campbell this season? Both schools are in our state so it would make sense for the them to play. Maybe next year it will happen.

The Aggies are an impressive 42-6 over the last 10 seasons at Truist Stadium, but on a beautiful Saturday afternoon last weekend against Robert Morris only around 7,000 fans were there. It’s supposed to be 72 degrees on Saturday in Greensboro and partly cloudy so the weather won’t be an excuse as the Aggies go for their third straight victory.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

North Alabama Results (0-5)

Southeastern Louisiana (Lost 49-28)

Chattanooga (Lost 20-0)

Jacksonville State (Lost 27-24)

Nicholls (Lost 31-14)

Campbell (Lost 48-31)

North Alabama at N.C. A&T

When

1 p.m. Saturday

Where

Truist Stadium, Greensboro

How to watch

ESPN+

Tickets

ncataggies.com

