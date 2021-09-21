Aggies need a better running game to get out of their early-season funk

Digging out of an 0-2 hole becomes harder this week for N.C. A&T as rival N.C. Central comes to Greensboro for a nonconference game.
That’s right, the Eagles and Aggies will clash with nothing more on the line than pride in a rivalry that goes back a long ways. The Aggies have moved to the Big South so the rivalry gets all the attention.
“This is a rivalry game and it’s something we are not taking lightly,” said Coach Sam Washington of the Aggies whose team will play their first home game in 672 days. “Central probably has the most improved team that we’ve seen here recently. We knew Coach (Trei) Oliver would get them turned around and they are playing very hard.”
The Aggies had an off weekend which can only help as they try to find a running game. In losses to Furman and Duke the Aggies never had a consistent attack and are averaging just 3.5 yards a carry.
In 2019 they averaged 5.9 yards a carry on their way to a 9-3 record.
Star running back Jah-Maine Martin, who rushed for more than 1,500 yards in 2019, hasn’t found his groove or many lanes to run through. He’s carried the ball 25 times for just 53 yards which averages out to 2.1 yards per carry.
“We need to block up front,” Washington said about increasing the production of the Aggies’ running game. “This is going to be a trench game and that’s what it’s going to boil down to.”
One of the emphasis the Aggies worked on during their off week was a better scheme on the offensive line, according to Washington.
“We have to be more aggressive up front and get a hat on a hat and move some people,” Washington said.
The Aggies head into Saturday’s game losing two in a row for the first time since the end of the 2016 season when they lost their final regular-season game to N.C. Central then lost in a first-round playoff game to Richmond.
The Aggies also haven’t started a season 0-2 since 2010, a season in which they went 1-10.
Washington said a big focus will be getting Martin into what he called the second level of the Eagles’ defense. The previous two opponents have bottled Martin up at every turn.
Martin’s longest run of the season has been 14 yards.
“If we get him to the second level he’ll be able to do some things that are special,” Washington said. “Up front is where it begins and ends for Jah-Maine Martin. We just have to create some gaps and movement and we’ll be fine.”
336-727-4081