Aggies need a better running game to get out of their early-season funk

Digging out of an 0-2 hole becomes harder this week for N.C. A&T as rival N.C. Central comes to Greensboro for a nonconference game.

That’s right, the Eagles and Aggies will clash with nothing more on the line than pride in a rivalry that goes back a long ways. The Aggies have moved to the Big South so the rivalry gets all the attention.

“This is a rivalry game and it’s something we are not taking lightly,” said Coach Sam Washington of the Aggies whose team will play their first home game in 672 days. “Central probably has the most improved team that we’ve seen here recently. We knew Coach (Trei) Oliver would get them turned around and they are playing very hard.”

The Aggies had an off weekend which can only help as they try to find a running game. In losses to Furman and Duke the Aggies never had a consistent attack and are averaging just 3.5 yards a carry.

In 2019 they averaged 5.9 yards a carry on their way to a 9-3 record.

Star running back Jah-Maine Martin, who rushed for more than 1,500 yards in 2019, hasn’t found his groove or many lanes to run through. He’s carried the ball 25 times for just 53 yards which averages out to 2.1 yards per carry.