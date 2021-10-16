Aggies' offense stalls in 14-0 loss to 15th-ranked Kennesaw State in Big South Conference game

N.C. A&T found the road in the Big South Conference to be a rough one as 15th-ranked Kennesaw State won 14-0 on Saturday at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

The Aggies knew the triple-option offense of the Owls would be tough to defend, but the Owls’ defense was even more impressive.

The Aggies (2-1 Big South, 3-3 overall) were shut out for the first time since Oct. 4, 2014 in a 13-0 loss to S.C. State.

The Owls (2-0, 5-1) held the Aggies to just 31 rushing yards and quarterback Jalen Fowler couldn’t bail them out with his arm. Fowler struggled at 14 of 35 passing for 176 yards. Running back Jah-Maine Martin was held to 21 yards on 11 carries and was the Aggies’ leading rusher in the game.

Aggies coach Sam Washington said he was impressed by the Owls' defense.

"They were good tonight," Washington said. "I didn't think they were this good coming into the game. We thought they were a good defense, but not shutout good. I thought their movement up front was very good. I thought a lot of the stuff that happened was on us. I thought they knocked us off the ball tonight. We allowed too much penetration, so it was more of what we did not do."