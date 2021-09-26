Aggies play it straight as running game comes out of hibernation in victory over N.C. Central

GREENSBORO — It’s about time.
That was the expression running back Kashon Baker wore after N.C. A&T’s dominating 37-14 football win over rival N.C. Central on Saturday night in front of just more than 15,000 fans at Truist Stadium.
Baker and the rest of Aggie Nation saw the running game return with a vengeance. And it was Baker, a 170-pound senior, who had a career game with 137 yards on 12 carries that included one of the best 47-yard touchdown runs you’ll see this season.
“I feel like I've had 100 yards on my mind all week," Baker said. "It didn't matter who we were playing. I just wanted that 100 yards today. It was on my mind, so I went out there and got it."
While Baker was asked to describe his 47-yard touchdown run that gave the Aggies a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, Coach Sam Washington of the Aggies couldn’t resist.
“Tell them what I call you,” Washington said about Baker, who is listed at 5 feet 6 but out of uniform looks more like a team manager.
“Little Big Dog,” Baker said, laughing.
Baker helped the Aggies rushed for 254 yards on 37 carries, which bodes well for their next challenge on Saturday.
The Aggies (1-2) will play their first Big South Conference game at Truist Stadium against Robert Morris, which is 1-1 after a 45-0 loss to Central Michigan and a 22-16 win over Howard. Robert Morris, which is located just outside of Pittsburgh, also will be playing its first Big South game.
What made those 254 yards mean more was that star running back Jah-Maine Martin had just 34 yards on 10 carries. Instead of relying on Martin, who ranks in the top 10 all-time in school history for rushing yardage, the Aggies have more options.
Baker’s speed allows him to get to the outside while Martin, a powerful inside runner, will likely give opponents fits in the Big South.
“That’s what we do, we are a run-first team,” said Baker, who had a 99-yard performance in 2019 against Norfolk State but now has his first 100-yard rushing game. “We want to set up our run game and go from there.”
Quarterback Jalen Fowler did well mixing up the calls between the run and the pass. He was 18-for-28 for 161 yards and a touchdown pass to Elijah Bowick on the final play of the first half. The Aggies also never turned the ball over in generating 427 yards of offense.
“It’s very important that we are able to run the ball,” Washington said. “And that’s what we do, we run the ball….We want to control the clock and the length of the ball game and you do that by running the ball.”
The Aggies showed how good they can be by scoring on five of their first seven possessions before Washington began resting his starters early in the fourth quarter.
Washington also gave credit to the offensive line, which he says had been good all season despite losses to Furman and Duke.
“We’ve got to be able to get to the second level (of defenses) and that’s what these (running backs) need to do, and if they do that we’ll be successful,” Washington said.
