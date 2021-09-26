Aggies play it straight as running game comes out of hibernation in victory over N.C. Central

What made those 254 yards mean more was that star running back Jah-Maine Martin had just 34 yards on 10 carries. Instead of relying on Martin, who ranks in the top 10 all-time in school history for rushing yardage, the Aggies have more options.

Baker’s speed allows him to get to the outside while Martin, a powerful inside runner, will likely give opponents fits in the Big South.

“That’s what we do, we are a run-first team,” said Baker, who had a 99-yard performance in 2019 against Norfolk State but now has his first 100-yard rushing game. “We want to set up our run game and go from there.”

Quarterback Jalen Fowler did well mixing up the calls between the run and the pass. He was 18-for-28 for 161 yards and a touchdown pass to Elijah Bowick on the final play of the first half. The Aggies also never turned the ball over in generating 427 yards of offense.

“It’s very important that we are able to run the ball,” Washington said. “And that’s what we do, we run the ball….We want to control the clock and the length of the ball game and you do that by running the ball.”

The Aggies showed how good they can be by scoring on five of their first seven possessions before Washington began resting his starters early in the fourth quarter.