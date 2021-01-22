App State men take division lead

BOONE — The Appalachian State men's basketball team moved into first place in the Sun Belt East Division with an 80-71 victory over Georgia State on Friday.

The Mountaineers improved to 11-5 and 5-2 in Sun Belt play. The victory gives them a half-game lead over Coastal Carolina. Georgia State dropped to 8-3 overall and 2-2 in Sun Belt play.

Justin Forrest paced the Mountaineers with a season-high 23 points on 8-of-13 (61.5 percent) shooting, while adding three rebounds and a season high four steals. Adrian Delph added 17 points and four rebounds and Donovan Gregory had 13 points, four rebounds and a game high four assists.

Off the bench, Michael Almonacy hit three 3-pointers to finish with 13 points, to go along with three assists.

The Mountaineers shot 52.0 percent (26-of-50) from the field, marking the fifth time the Mountaineers have shot 50.0 percent or better from the field this season.

In addition, App State forced Georgia State into 16 turnovers and had 11 steals.

The teams will square off again on Saturday at 4 p.m.