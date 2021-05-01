App State's Shemar Jean-Charles picked by the Green Bay Packers

Appalachian State's Shemar Jean-Charles was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
Jean-Charles, a defensive back, was the round's 34th pick and No. 178 overall. He cashed in on a stout senior year to give App State picks in back-to-back drafts for the first time since 2012 and 2013.
Jean-Charles, a Florida native, led the nation in pass breakups with 16, and he is the first FBS All-American for the Mountaineers program. He appeared in 50 career games at App State, spending his first two seasons as the team’s go-to nickelback before starting in 2019 and 2020.
Green Bay used its first-round pick on cornerback Eric Stokes of Georgia.
Jean-Charles was the only local player selected during the draft's final day, consisting of rounds four through seven. The day before, Wake Forest defensive end Carlos "Boogie" Basham went in the second round to the Buffalo Bills. Virginia Tech safety and Winston-Salem native Divine Deablo was also selected in the third round by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Two notable names to go undrafted were Wake Forest's Jamie Newman and Sage Surratt. Newman signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. Surratt did the same with the Detroit Lions.
Surratt, a wide receiver, was a standout for the Deacons before a shoulder injury ultimately shortened his college career. He missed the last four games of the 2019 season, then opted out of the 2020 season. He also sustained a knee injury at the Senior Bowl.
Before that, though, he helped the Wake Forest offense fly. As a redshirt freshman in 2018, he caught 41 passes for 581 yards and four touchdowns. But he found another level in 2019: in nine games, Surratt had 1,001 yards. At the time of his shoulder injury, that yardage total was the highest nationally for Power Five receivers.
Newman, the Deacon's starting quarterback for the latter portion of the 2018 and the entire 2019 season, transferred to Georgia following the 2019 season, but he never played a down for the Bulldogs. Like Surratt, he opted out of the 2020 season while it was very much in flux due to the COVID-19 pandemic and spent the last season prepping for the draft.
The 6-foot-4 bull of a QB connected on 60.9% of his passes in his last collegiate season, throwing 26 touchdowns and 2,868 passing yards along with 11 interceptions. He also ran for 574 yards and six touchdowns.
