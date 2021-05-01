App State's Shemar Jean-Charles picked by the Green Bay Packers

Appalachian State's Shemar Jean-Charles was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Jean-Charles, a defensive back, was the round's 34th pick and No. 178 overall. He cashed in on a stout senior year to give App State picks in back-to-back drafts for the first time since 2012 and 2013.

Jean-Charles, a Florida native, led the nation in pass breakups with 16, and he is the first FBS All-American for the Mountaineers program. He appeared in 50 career games at App State, spending his first two seasons as the team’s go-to nickelback before starting in 2019 and 2020.

Green Bay used its first-round pick on cornerback Eric Stokes of Georgia.

Jean-Charles was the only local player selected during the draft's final day, consisting of rounds four through seven. The day before, Wake Forest defensive end Carlos "Boogie" Basham went in the second round to the Buffalo Bills. Virginia Tech safety and Winston-Salem native Divine Deablo was also selected in the third round by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Two notable names to go undrafted were Wake Forest's Jamie Newman and Sage Surratt. Newman signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. Surratt did the same with the Detroit Lions.