Appalachian State, after shocking rally, loses to Norfolk State in NCAA Tournament

Gov. Roy Cooper believed in them. So did the oddsmakers.

But nobody figured the Appalachian State men’s basketball team would miss all 18 three-point shot attempts in one half of March Badness.

A stunning second-half rally put them ahead, but then the Mountaineers’ first visit to the tournament in 21 years and just the third in the program’s history turned to March Sadness. App State gave up a narrow lead in the final seconds and fell to Norfolk State 54-53 in a First Four game in Indiana University’s Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

The governor, the State’s No. 1 College Basketball Fan, perhaps not surprisingly had the UNC system school advancing in his bracket to a first-round game Saturday against undefeated Gonzaga (also not surprisingly, Cooper predicted the Zags would win that next one).

And fans in Boone were optimistic, too. While the pandemic limited what might’ve been sizable viewing parties on campus, a larger-than-normal Thursday night crowd turned out at The Rock Sports Bar & Grill, southeast of the campus on U.S. 321.

“Everyone was super, super excited,” The Rock bartender Abby Vogel said of the pre-game mood.