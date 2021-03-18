Appalachian State, after shocking rally, loses to Norfolk State in NCAA Tournament

Gov. Roy Cooper believed in them. So did the oddsmakers.
But nobody figured the Appalachian State men’s basketball team would miss all 18 three-point shot attempts in one half of March Badness.
A stunning second-half rally put them ahead, but then the Mountaineers’ first visit to the tournament in 21 years and just the third in the program’s history turned to March Sadness. App State gave up a narrow lead in the final seconds and fell to Norfolk State 54-53 in a First Four game in Indiana University’s Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
The governor, the State’s No. 1 College Basketball Fan, perhaps not surprisingly had the UNC system school advancing in his bracket to a first-round game Saturday against undefeated Gonzaga (also not surprisingly, Cooper predicted the Zags would win that next one).
And fans in Boone were optimistic, too. While the pandemic limited what might’ve been sizable viewing parties on campus, a larger-than-normal Thursday night crowd turned out at The Rock Sports Bar & Grill, southeast of the campus on U.S. 321.
“Everyone was super, super excited,” The Rock bartender Abby Vogel said of the pre-game mood.
Aside from the Mountaineers’ wayward first-half shooting, the Spartans’ Jalen Hawkins seemingly couldn’t miss, making all four of his long-range shots on his way to 20 first-half points that matched App State’s scoring total at the break.
“Everyone is just hoping that they come back,” Vogel said at halftime.
And come back, the Mountaineers did.
They took their first lead with just less than eight minutes left. Adrian Delph’s two free throws with 63 seconds to go put App State ahead 53-52, and they rebounded a missed shot with 41 seconds to play, a first NCAA Tournament win not in hand but certainly within sight. But a Mountaineers miss before the shot clock expired with 14 seconds left gave Norfolk State one last hope, and Devante Carter’s two free throws and a final missed three by App State closed out the Mountaineers.