Appalachian State basketball team's NCAA Tournament berth stirs memories among program's fans

Ken Davis sat in his living room on Monday, watching Appalachian State on its way to a title.

The men’s basketball team clinched its first Sun Belt Conference championship, and more importantly, the first NCAA Tournament berth for the program in 21 years and only the third in the school’s history.

His phone started to buzz with 15 minutes remaining in the game, and he looked down to find himself in a group text. The starter of the chat? Bobby Cremins, the former Mountaineers head coach under whom Davis served as a student manager.

“You talk about memories flooding,” Davis, 64, said.

That was the case for many Mountaineers fans, from the moment App State beat Georgia State, 80-73, to cap a stretch of four wins in four day that included two overtime victories. The championship came after a regular season in which App State lost six of its last seven games.

Naturally, some fans harkened back to the school’s previous NCAA trips.

Cremins led App State to its first, a Southern Conference championship during the 1978-79 season. Davis, who graduated from App State in 1980 and earned his master’s the following year, ultimately followed Cremins to Georgia Tech as a graduate assistant.