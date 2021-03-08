Appalachian State earns NCAA Tournament bid

Appalachian State's men's basketball team is going to the NCAA Tournament.
The Mountaineers (17-11) defeated Georgia State 82-73 on Monday night to win the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship in Pensacola, Fla. The program will appear in an NCAA Tournament for just the third time in its history.
"I thought we outplayed (Georgia State). We deserved to win the tournament," Coach Dustin Kerns said, according to AppStateSports.com. "Our guys were incredibly tough winning four games in four days. We believed. I'm just so proud for our players and our university."
Michael Almonacy scored 32 points, making six three-point shots, and grabbed seven rebounds to earn tournament most valuable player.
"He was unbelievable," Kerns said. "He's a tough guy. He's the first grad transfer I've ever taken. He's a great fit for us. Tough guy. Teammates love him. I'm so happy for him."
Adrian Delph added 22 points and six rebounds.
The Mountaineers, who didn't even have a winning record during the regular season in going 7-8, won two of the four games in overtime.
App State didn't play games between Jan. 30 and Feb. 19, and when it returned it lost two games at home to South Alabama and lost by 14 at Georgia State. App State dropped four of its last five games going into the Sun Belt tournament. A double-overtime win at Georgia Southern was the Mountaineers' only regular-season victory after Jan. 23.
App State also made appearances in 1979, losing to LSU and in 2000, losing to Ohio State.
While attention on college basketball in North Carolina this week will be heavy on the ACC Tournament and the state's Big Four teams in Greensboro, it's the Old North State's mid-majors who are stealing the show early in the week.
Just minutes before Appalachian State closed out its win, UNCG defeated Mercer 69-61 to win the Southern Conference Tournament in Asheville and clinch an NCAA berth. And Elon defeated Hofstra in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament semifinals Monday night and will play against Northeastern or Drexel for a bid on Tuesday night in Harrisonburg, Va. And at week's end, the A&T men, after earning the No. 1 seed in the Southern Division, would need just two victories to claim a spot.