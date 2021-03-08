Appalachian State earns NCAA Tournament bid

Appalachian State's men's basketball team is going to the NCAA Tournament.

The Mountaineers (17-11) defeated Georgia State 82-73 on Monday night to win the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship in Pensacola, Fla. The program will appear in an NCAA Tournament for just the third time in its history.

"I thought we outplayed (Georgia State). We deserved to win the tournament," Coach Dustin Kerns said, according to AppStateSports.com. "Our guys were incredibly tough winning four games in four days. We believed. I'm just so proud for our players and our university."

Michael Almonacy scored 32 points, making six three-point shots, and grabbed seven rebounds to earn tournament most valuable player.

"He was unbelievable," Kerns said. "He's a tough guy. He's the first grad transfer I've ever taken. He's a great fit for us. Tough guy. Teammates love him. I'm so happy for him."

Adrian Delph added 22 points and six rebounds.

The Mountaineers, who didn't even have a winning record during the regular season in going 7-8, won two of the four games in overtime.